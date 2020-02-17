[‘American Manufacturing facility,’ initially title from Barack, Michelle Obama’s manufacturing business, wins Oscar]

Nellie McDonald
Barack and Michelle Obama congratulated the creators of "American Factory" after the documentary from the former president and first lady's production company took home an Academy Award. "American Factory," the first title from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions, won Sunday for best documentary feature for a film that tells the story of a Chinese billionaire who opens a glass factory in a former General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio, and hires both American and Chinese workers.