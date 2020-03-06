American Olympic Softball Team Inspires More Girls to Play

Tampa—It was not easy to see the summer Olympics.

“It was really hard to see at first because it was a dagger for us to be taken out,” said US pitcher Cat Osterman. “I think there were a lot of people who were really bitter. That doesn’t mean they weren’t qualified. Our sport was just voted.”

Osterman is one of the most skilled pitchers in the history of professional softball.

She played an important role in winning the Team USA Gold Medal in 2004 and the Silver Award in 2008.

Towards 2020, softball is returning to the world stage.

“It’s an opportunity to show off softball again at the highest level and show the world that it’s a competitive sport, because I think it’s a place where it’s misunderstood,” Osterman said. Was. With a really good show over, people think other countries are not very competitive, but that is a completely misunderstanding about it. ”

Softball will not play in the Paris Games of 2024. In other words, a match in Tokyo will either succeed or fail, whether or not to ride the 2028 Olympic slate in Los Angeles.

Ken Erichsen Head Coach knows the importance of this opportunity.

“This may never be replayed. It’s the second time I’ve been kicked out, so I need to make a strong impression and give a lasting impression so I can resume the sport,” said Eriksen. .

The first, however, will be a 35-city “Stands Beside Her” tour with teams nationwide from February to June.

“We definitely finished the Olympics, so it definitely means much more for us,” said catcher Aubrey Munro. “Standing by her means a lot. Personally, becoming a woman in sports now is a really exciting time. Standing beside her, a female athlete. Standing beside her Please appear in our game. ”

The impact of softball returning to the Olympics will affect current and future generations of players.

Many young softball players have joined Team USA’s exhibition game in Tampa and launched the “Stand Beside Her” tour. Among the crowd is 12-year-old Brook O’Gradney, who is happy to see softball on the world stage.

“Softball isn’t as big a game as sports like baseball and soccer, so I think it’s a big deal for girls. I think putting softball right now is really exciting for us. O’Gradney said.

The Olympics give young softball players a dream. This is a dream that could not be realized in a lifetime.

“I have a lot of respect for them because they’ve been playing for so many years and all these times,” says Bryn Ogradny, a 9-year-old youth softball player. Said.

The team knows more than the medal is at stake.

“It gives us the opportunity to give the younger generation a dream to participate in the Olympics. Just returning to 2020 shows that we can get on the docket again in the future.”

