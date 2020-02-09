American politics is currently in a state, but Canadians cannot afford to be complacent

On any given day, it can be difficult to feel good about Canadian democracy – especially if the day includes a session of question period, Parliament-staged (but poorly acted) exchange of shouted commonplace and turmoil.

But it could be much worse, as a look at the United States in the last week would make clear – and not just because Washington has been consumed by President Donald Trump’s indictment process.

The American example of recent times is nowadays a useful benchmark for measuring the relative effectiveness of Canadian institutions. It also offers a grim warning against complacency.

First of all, ask yourself what you prefer: the prime partisan spectacle of a State of the Union speech or a speech from the throne – where the head of government is made to sit quietly in a wooden chair while a statement from the government priorities is read flat by a representative of the distant but respectful head of state of the country?

While the Conservative Party of Canada began the third week of a leadership game that will take six and a half months to complete, the US Democratic Party had just completed the first round of a presidential primary that has been running for a year – and can only be decided at the end of April, after a series of staggered and individual competitions at state level.

Despite the mathematical mess of last week’s caucuses in Iowa, the race could swing within a month with the official entry of Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire who spends millions of dollars of his own money on a late bid for the presidential nomination of finance the Democratic Party.

The weight of wealth in politics

Bloomberg’s candidacy is currently only viable at a distance because of his immense personal wealth – an asset that would not help him much in Canadian federal politics, where leadership candidates can spend only $ 25,000 of their own money on their campaigns, and where donations are limited to $ 1,625.

Regardless of who the Democratic candidate turns out to be, he or she will have to fight against the historic peculiarity of the Electoral College – an institution that has twice granted the presidency to someone other than the candidate with the most votes. But even if this democrat wins the election this time, the new president may have trouble implementing an agenda in view of two separate and elected legislative chambers – along with the structural and procedural obstacles that make it difficult for everyone to lots of something to do in US federal politics.

The Canadian system is far from perfect. Excessive party discipline still makes the minds of politicians (and all those who are exposed to the endless repetition of partisan talk points) boring. Access to the information system remains more of a concept than a functioning transparency tool. Proponents of proportional representation will never stop craving the way they do things in many European countries.

Canada has also been lucky. Twenty-one years before Brexit overturned the United Kingdom, Canada barely avoided a breakup over our own referendum.

A system that (usually) works

But there are many aspects of government here that seem to work better than what we see in the other large, multicultural democracy alongside.

The boundaries of constituencies in Canada are drawn by independent, non-partisan committees. Political donations and spending activities are strictly regulated and elections are controlled by an independent national agency.

The electoral system produces governments that can implement the policies they have promised, and those governments are being replaced on a regular basis. The ability of a xenophobic or nationalist party to gain power is considerably limited by the combination of first-past-the-post and a large number of releases with visible minorities representing a significant proportion of voters.

An independent and appointed Senate acts as a control of the House of Commons, while it generally extends to the chosen room, thereby avoiding the kind of stalemate that is customary in the United States. Our unelected head of the state-designated representative shuns politics, represents the nation, acts as a backstop to settle disputes over who should rule, and imposes a certain humility on the prime minister.

Whatever it is, the Canadian system works much more often than not.

A vote of confidence

In 2018, 70 percent of Canadians said they had faith in the fairness of their elections, compared to just 37 percent of Americans. Over the past three years, the confidence of Canadians in the national government has been greater than the confidence of the public in another G7 country.

The current state of affairs in the United States is not entirely the result of its institutions. America’s problems go much deeper and include a fragmented media environment.

But it’s fair to wonder how much better the United States is with a different set of institutions, and whether Canada’s institutions might have something to do with the success that this country has achieved.

Warning signs

This is not a moment for self-desire. What is happening to American politics right now should serve as a warning of how far a democracy can go astray. And it’s not hard to find similar warning signs in Canada.

Last week, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet casually doubted the credibility of federal judges when the issue of minority rights became a point of open struggle between the federal government and Quebec.

As Michael Valpy and Frank Graves wrote last week, the gap between liberals and conservatives on issues such as climate change and immigration is growing. Although public satisfaction about democracy in Canada remains relatively high, it has fallen considerably in Alberta. And the Teck Frontier project is now both referred to as a referendum on the rest of the country’s support for that province and as a test of Canada’s willingness to fight the global threat of climate change.

The Canadian parliamentary system may be better suited to dealing with polarization, but no system is watertight. In large and small respects, the quality of a country’s politics ultimately depends on the goodwill and discretion of its participants, and on the confidence and vigilance of its voters.

Whatever consolation can be derived from Canada’s relative ability to function, the ongoing lesson of this moment is not to take anything for granted.