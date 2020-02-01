American senators are voting against hearing witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial

US senators voted against calling witnesses in the process of depositing President Donald Trump’s Senate on Friday, paving the way for an expected acquittal by the Senate with the majority of Republicans.

The drive of the Democrats to hear testimonies from witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, was defeated by a vote of 51-49. Bolton is thought to have first-hand knowledge of the President’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Republican senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins vote for hearing witnesses. Earlier, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, said she had carefully considered whether witnesses and documents should be used in the trial to determine whether Trump would be released from office, but ultimately decided not to.

The senate will hear closing reasons in the trial on Monday and a final vote will be held at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to a resolution from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who passed 53 to 47 on Friday night. Democrats proposed four amendments to the McConnell resolution, but all four failed.

United States Supreme Court Judge, John Roberts, reads the result of a vote in which the Democrats’ call for witnesses failed in the process of ousting the Senate. (Senate Television / The Associated Press)

The Senate will almost certainly indemnify Trump from the accusations of accusation, because a two-thirds majority of the Senate is needed to remove Trump and none of the 53 Republicans in the Chamber have indicated that they will vote to condemn.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer called the result of the witness a “perfidy” and “a very large-scale tragedy.”

Schumer, who spoke outside the room shortly after the vote, said the senate agreed to a “sham trial”, adding that an acquittal will have “no value.”

“The senate turned away from the truth and went along with a sham trial,” senate leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

The Senate resumed the debate on Friday afternoon, with further arguments from the Trump Legal Team and the House of Representatives Democrats as prosecutor.

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who was undecided, said late on Thursday that Democrats had proven the case against Trump, but that the President’s actions “did not meet the high bar of the US Constitution for an unassailable crime.”

Alexander said it was “inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and withhold American help to encourage that investigation.”

‘Rails are removed’: Blumenthal

The Democratically-controlled House voted to accuse Trump on December 18, formally accusing him of abuse of power to ask Ukraine to investigate Biden, as well as a discredited theory about a computer server in connection with the 2016 elections.

The house also accused Trump of obstructing Congress for blocking current and former officials from giving testimony or documents. Trump is only the third president in American history to be deposed.

Senate Democrats have claimed during the two weeks of the procedure that lawmakers should hear from witnesses to be a fair trial. This would be the first trial of the senate’s deposition in American history without witnesses, including trials of two previous presidents and a number of other federal officials.

Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said to CNN: “The danger for the future is that the guardrails will be removed. The president now feels actually unleashed.” Blumenthal added that the trial is not justification for Trump “because it really wasn’t a trial – no witnesses, no documents, no real evidence.”

The Republican allies of Trump have tried to keep the process on track and to minimize any damage to the president, who is seeking re-election on November 3. Trump denies any misconduct.

Trump’s acquittal would allow him to claim justification, just as Democrats nominate the first of state games Monday to choose the party’s nominee to challenge Trump in the election. Biden is a leading contender to meet Trump in November.

The president held a meeting in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday evening, condemning the trial and calling it an attempt by the Democrats to wipe out his 2016 election victory.

He is scheduled to give the State of the Union address on February 4.

VIEW | Home manager Hakeem Jeffries about foreign interference in American elections:

House manager Hakeem Jeffries rejects the opinion that every foreign interference in an American election is in order. 1:58

Contrary to Trump’s version of the events, Bolton wrote in an unpublished book manuscript that the president told him he wanted to freeze US $ 391 million in security assistance until Ukraine investigated Democrats, including Biden and the son of the former vice-president. President, Hunter Biden, the New York Times reported.

Bolton’s allegations hit the core of allegations against Trump. Democrats have said that Trump abused his power by using the security aid – adopted by Congress to help Ukraine fight the separatists against Russia – as a lever for a foreign power to stain a political rival.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the highest US official who traveled to Ukraine since the accusation, emphasized US support for Ukraine.

“Today I am here with a clear message: the United States sees that the Ukrainian struggle for freedom, democracy and prosperity is a brave struggle. Our commitment to support this will not falter,” said Pompeo in Kiev.

Ukraine is counting on the United States for diplomatic support, sanctions against Moscow and military aid to buy Javelin anti-tank missiles and other hardware, while fighting Russian-backed separatists in a war that has killed more than 13,000 people.