[american-teen-anisimova-upsets-svitolina-in-qatar]

Anisimova struck 27 winners in a show of relentless aggression and saved all three break factors on her own serve. — AFP pic

QATAR, Feb 25 — American teenager Amanda Anisimova claimed the third victory of her career in excess of a major-10 player yesterday by spectacular fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 six-three in the Qatar Open up 2nd spherical.

Anisimova, who previous beat a prime-10 opponent on the way to her initial Grand Slam semi-last at the French Open last yr, struck 27 winners in a exhibit of relentless aggression and saved all three split points on her personal serve.

Svitolina, who finished the 2019 season as runner-up to Ash Barty at the WTA Finals, has struggled this yr, obtaining reached just just one quarter-final at the Thailand Open immediately after a third-spherical Australian Open exit.

The Ukrainian struggled to land her very first provide during most of the contest and her very poor shot choice ultimately proved her undoing.

Anisimova, 18, will subsequent fulfill both former environment variety two Svetlana Kuznetsova or Polish teenager Iga Swiatek.

“I feel the most vital thing was just keeping centered and clearing my head, just not putting as well considerably tension on myself and just making an attempt to appreciate (it),” Anisimova said.

“So I’m definitely content to be back again and form of taking part in my very own tennis again.”

Greece’s Maria Sakkari celebrated breaking into the leading 20 for the initially time by defeating German Julia Goerges six-four 6-3.

Sakkari, seeded 15th, won the opening four games in each and every set on her way to the 2nd round for the initially time in Doha soon after 3 makes an attempt.

“She’s received a huge provide and a large video game. You have to be cautious with her and you have to arrive up with a very good game program to beat her,” the 24-calendar year-old Sakkari mentioned.

“It’s a dream appear genuine to be in the Leading 20 gamers. But I don’t want to end in this article. I see myself a great deal greater and which is what I’m likely to operate for. It’s a fantastic target, but I need to function far more.”

Sakkari next performs Czech Tereza Martincova who defeat Japan’s Misaki Doi in three sets. — Reuters