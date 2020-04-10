Americans are affected by COVID-19 screening flying abroad

Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, there has been a series of “Syrian Refugee Flights”, flights operated by the United States Foreign Office (in the US) to repatriate citizens detained in other countries. This is done because there is no commercial aircraft because the borders are closed. However, according to some American NPRs, US airports are targeting different levels of health screening, not all of them are equally strict.

For example, Dan Honig was one of the 6 passengers who had returned from Senegal, landing on April 7, at Washington Dulles International Airport, he observed, while the group took protective measures during the flight. The group, which was staffed by physicians in hazmat suites, did not go through the final health screening because they were down, home or on another internal flight.

“I expected my temperature to be taken, as it did when I was on the flight,” said Honig, though that did not happen because H হnig and others were traveling to places that the United States did not travel to. Limitations. Right now, customs and border security say international planes from China, Iran, the United States and the European Union arrive in 50 groups to test for COVID-19 when they arrive.

“I didn’t know if we would be ordered to self-isolate,” Honig said, but I thought, at the very least, we would be advised to do so. “

Asked to clarify tariffs and border security about NPR Hunig’s experience, seeking clarification, a spokesman responded that the agency was “following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” We have seen the government struggle with assets and resort to how to convey information to the American people, I am not surprised that they are trying to be a partner in this regard, but considering that there are potential risks to all air travel and most people are unforgettable, it is reckless. It seems – especially to those who have seen what happens in other countries.

People begin responding to Hoing’s tweets and sharing their experiences returning to the United States by commercial aviation and in other countries:

I arrived in the United States on April 3 on a State Department medical evacuation flight. No medical check; No data collection; No instructions. After a very complicated month, and the United States is still behind where the Senegal system / policy case was a month ago on 20 /

– Dan Hanig (@RoblotTastic) April 7, 2020

Same thing. We arrived in Cambodia on April 2nd. No check, questionnaire or anything else. The US “reaction” is a joke and if it wasn’t so serious then it was a joke. What a shame for the world’s largest country.

– Phil Butterworth (@chopperpill) April 8, 2020

Over the next 14 days, as I continue to segregate, I will share my first-hand experience of how the South Korean government is thinking outside the box to fight Covid-19. I hope the rest of the world will watch, learn and take action to fight this global pandemic / 4 / together.

– Heidi Shin (@hidishin) Apr 8, 2020

It is worrying how, even after hard-working people in the treatment field try to help, there are still many potential holes in the system.

(Via NPR, image: pixel to skitterphoto)

