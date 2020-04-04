Americans are without broadband struggles in a stuck-at-home nation

NEW YORK >> In Sandwich, New Hampshire, a city of 1,200 is best known as a setting for the movie “On Golden Pond,” broadband is scarce. Forget streaming Netflix, working less or studying at home. Even the police department has trouble transferring its reports.

Julie Dolan, a retired 65-year-old sandwich maker, has asthma. Her husband has high blood pressure. Dolan doubts his lackluster home internet could handle a remote medical appointment, and these days no one wants to visit the doctor if they can help. That leaves 19th-century technology – its landline phone. “That’s all I’d have,” he said.

As schools, workplaces and utilities close to the coronavirus age, online connections will keep Americans in touch with important institutions and with each other. But that’s not much of an option when fast internet service is hard to come by.

Although efforts to extend broadband services have made progress in recent years, tens of millions of people are still left out, largely because telephone and cable companies are reluctant to invest in far-flung rural areas. Government grants of billions have not completely fixed the issue.

Many more simply cannot afford broadband. American broadband costs more than in many comparable countries – an average of $ 58 a month compared to $ 46.55 across 29 nations, according to a 2018 Federal Trade Commission report.

Those disconnects “already have tougher work to break water,” said Chris Mitchell, who advocates for broadband community service at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance. “I don’t think people appreciate the magnitude of the problem.”

Even in cities, the high cost of internet access means a lot goes without. Low-alternative venues such as libraries and cafes have been closed.

In St. Louis, Stella Ashcraft, 63, lives out of check and can’t pay internet. Its adult center, where it plays bingo, does puzzles and gets lunch five days a week, is closed. So is his church and the library where he checks email. She came up with pictures texting her newborn, but forgot a Zoom call to see the baby.

“I feel very withdrawn, isolated, alone,” he said.

There is no definitive number on people without broadband. The FCC puts the number at $ 21 million, but its data is flawed and most likely undercounts the issue. An independent group called BroadbandNow peaked at $ 42 million. The digital divide affects rural areas, African Americans, Latinos and Native Americans on tribal lands.

Telephone and cable companies have vowed not to cut people off if they can’t pay bills and open their Wi-Fi hotspots to the public. Some are expanding low cost programs for the poor and lifting data capsules for more people to find and stay connected.

Millions of Americans working at home are learning to use online video in place of face-to-face meetings, but this is not an option for people with only a cluster of data services.

Brie Morrissey, who owns a building equipped with broadband in Dublin, New Hampshire, would prefer to maintain social distance by working from home. But he keeps heading to the office for the connection, and as a result, is still cleaning the place – wiping down door handles, the bathroom sinks and “every inch of the building,” he said.

Morrissey avoids other tenants and does not rent space to anyone else. Most people recover from the virus, but the elderly and those with underlying conditions are more likely to get seriously ill or die.

“I have to tell people to stay home and that we can’t accommodate them, which is a difficult thing to do for a small business owner in a small town,” he said. “You obviously want to help. But these guidelines mean for the most part we can’t.”

Students, meanwhile, struggle with a “homework space” when they can’t find or submit homework, much less watch online conferences or participate in discussions. Working online is now the norm, but millions of students who do not have internet at home or access to home computers require creative solutions as schools close.

In rural western Alabama, less than 1% of Perry County’s approximately 9,100 residents have high quality internet at home, so online lessons are out. County teachers spent three days manually loading scanned images into math worksheets and other materials on iPads and Chromebooks for 1,100 students in the system to take home while out of class, says Superintendent John Heard.

A New York family shelter has no Wi-Fi and 175 school-age children, only 15 of whom have laptops. City schools are sending some kids tablets equipped with Internet services. But Estrella Montanez, who runs the shelter, worries that children will have trouble managing remote jobs.

“Many families are not so tech-savvy,” he said.

Lawmakers want the federal government to send schools and libraries more money to borrow from students’ Wi-Fi hotspots. But the FCC says it is not authorized to do so under current law and discusses a solution with Congress.

On the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American reservation, it’s common to see people sitting in their cars overnight outside local government centers, fast food restaurants and shops to connect to Wi-Fi. Diné College lends laptops to students and asks Internet providers to improve their services.

Digital access advocates hope this crisis pushes the government to do more to make people connected. In some places, relief is expected later this year. But this is too late to help with the current crisis.

A cable company is expected to start providing Berkshires in Peru, Massachusetts later this year. State Rep. Paul Mark has only satellite internet right now, though, and that doesn’t leave him video conferencing. Even Facebook video is a strain. And, like many others in his area, he also has unreliable mobile home services. To help his constituents, he got in his car and drove around to get on call and go on local TV and radio.

“It’s a hassle,” he said during a recent phone interview in his car as he drove to the Boston station. Then the line goes dead.