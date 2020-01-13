Americans detained in Egypt die after hunger strike

January 13 (UPI) – An American citizen who has been detained in Egypt for more than six years under a controversial anti-protest law died on Monday after a hunger strike to protest his conviction.

Mustafa Kassem, a 54-year-old diabetic, died of heart failure after a long hunger strike, said the nonprofit Pretrial Rights International, which represented Kassem.

David Schenker, Deputy East Secretary, confirmed Kassem’s death during a press conference in Washington.

“His death in custody was unnecessary, tragic, and avoidable,” he said. “We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Kassem’s wife and family during his painful period.”

Kassem, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Egypt, was arrested in August 2013 while on a trip to a family in his home country who was in political unrest.

This summer, the military took control of the country by ousting the elected president and high-ranking member of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Mursi, in mass protests.

According to Human Rights Watch, the military has arrested and detained around 22,000 people since Mursi’s deposition in July.

According to Pretrial Rights International, Kassem was arrested in a Cairo mall after members of the army asked for ID.

“After presenting his US passport, he was beaten and arrested by soldiers and later handed over to police officers who continued this harsh treatment,” the nonprofit said. “As a diabetic with heart problems, prison officials had limited access to the necessary medicines and medical care throughout his detention.”

Kassem remained in custody for five years until he was sentenced on September 8, 2018, along with more than 700 co-defendants without individualized evidence who were brought up against him and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“He went on a hunger strike that day. Last Thursday, he stopped taking fluids and was soon taken to a local hospital that he passed,” the organization said.

In the years after his detention, the United States said it had put pressure on Egypt to detain American citizens.

In January 2018, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at Cairo International Airport after a discussion with President Al Sisi, Morsi’s successor, that he was going to release Kassem and another U.S. citizen, Ahmed Etiwy, from prison.

“President Al Sisi assured me that he would give this very serious attention in both cases. I told him we want these American citizens to be returned to their families and our country,” he said.

In June, Human Rights Watch wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking him to renew his efforts to release several political prisoners, including Kassem.

Pompeo replied that “the security and well-being of US citizens overseas, including detainees, is top priority” and that he will continue to work to ensure that they are treated humanely and fairly.

Most recently, in the days leading up to Christmas, Schenker said that Pompeo met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry several times a year and expressed concerns about “Americans detained in Egypt, including Moustafa Kassem”.

When asked whether the United States was considering punishing the Sisi government for Kassem’s death, a senior State Department official said it was “too early” to discuss the issue.

“Yes, we are really concerned about it and we will talk about what we will do,” said the official. “We have not decided yet.”

Kassem is survived by his wife and two young children, said Pretrial Rights International.