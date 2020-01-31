Americans evacuated from China were quarantined for at least two weeks

January 31 (UPI) – Officials from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that they had officially quarantined 195 Americans who had been evacuated from Wuhan, China. It is the first time in more than 50 years that the drastic step has been taken.

The 195, which returned to the US on Wednesday on a plane chartered by the State Department, will be housed at the March Air Reserve Base in California for at least 14 days.

Officials said the action was necessary to contain the virus and prevent the spread of the community “as much as possible”.

The announcement follows reports that officials in Riverside County, where the base is located, set up their own quarantine on Thursday evening after one of the evacuees tried to leave the base.

A study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that people may be able to pass the virus on to others before they show signs and symptoms. This so-called asymptomatic transmission of the n-CoV 2019 is a relatively new finding.

The CDC has repeatedly stressed that understanding of the virus and its transmission will develop as new information arrives.

The last time the CDC issued mandatory quarantine was for smallpox in the 1960s.

“This legal system will protect the health of returned citizens, their families, and their communities,” the agency said. “Medical personnel will continue to monitor the health status of each traveler, including temperature controls and monitoring for respiratory symptoms.”

“If a person shows symptoms, medical care is readily possible. Even if a screening test from CDC’s laboratory results is negative, it does not mean that there is no risk to the person during the expected 14-day incubation period to develop, “said the agency.