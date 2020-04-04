Mayor Bill de Blasio rejected the central WNYC computer Brian Lehrer claim that the US they knew “weeks and months ago that asymptomatic people could spread the disease” and, on the contrary, suggested that it was only discovered “in the last 48 hours”.

“The city’s position was that healthy people don’t need masks because they’re not very effective at preventing the virus from coming, it’s mainly because it prevents you from spreading it, so explain this new recommendation,” he said. Lehrer.

“Exactly the same is true, so we have, you know, a famous health department here in New York … only in the last 48 hours or so do they feel like they’ve seen data around the world, especially a new study coming from Singapore, which shows more evidence that this disease can be spread by asymptomatic people, “de Blasio replied.

De Blasio then explained that surgical masks and N95 “are only for people fighting in the front line battle”, and called on people to use improvised or homemade masks.

When Lehrer asked, “Didn’t we know for weeks and months that asymptomatic people could spread this disease?” The mayor insisted that we did not.

“No, the fact is that I’ve been to so many press conferences where our top doctors in New York have done this and said, ‘We just didn’t have data from the entire global medical community studying this issue,'” de Blasio told Lehrer. “There was suspicion, but there was no evidence.”

De Blasio’s comments reflect Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp’s He claimed on Thursday that he did not realize that asymptomatic people could spread the virus “until the last 24 hours”.

Kemp objected to this request, as many pointed out that public health officials had stated for weeks that coronavirus could be spread by those who did not show symptoms, considering de Blasio’s argument just as important.

