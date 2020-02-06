America’s Cup 2021: Richard Gladwell – Renowned designer warns when, not when, teams will capsize monohulls foiling AC75

COMMENT:

While Emirates Team New Zealand could be a founding member of the AC75 Capsize Club, a great designer does not think he will be alone for too long.

Luna Rossa design team leader Martin Fischer estimates that all teams will have capsized their AC75 foiling monohulls before the end of the 36th America’s Cup.

READ MORE:

• Richard Gladwell: the well-kept secret of Team New Zealand and what it means for the America’s Cup 2021

• Richard Gladwell: how Emirates Team New Zealand foils opposition spies with Te Kāhu

• Lone Wolf: how the NZ team stunned the world

• America’s Cup: outsmarting dangerous cats for Auckland

When PlanetSail asked him if his Italian team’s AC75 had capsized, Fischer was optimistic in his response: “Not yet – I hope we can avoid it. But it will happen one day, for sure”, a he declared.

“In my opinion, all the teams will capsize sooner or later.

“The capsizing of ETNZ was not a great drama. They had the boat lifted in three and a half minutes and continued to sail. There was no damage.

“We will try to avoid it of course, but it is not a disaster – as was the case with the AC72 [foiling catamarans], for example. It was a disaster when they capsized in San Francisco. is not the case here. “

Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 yacht Te Aihe sits sideways in the port of Waitemata after a slight incident during navigation. Photo / ETNZ

Fans of the America’s Cup are still struggling with the AC75 foiling monohull, which is a new approach in yacht design.

The spectacular splashes of Team New Zealand’s first AC75, Te Aihe, have become a common sight in the port of Waitemata. However, the inner word is that their bark is worse than their bite.

The first generation of AC75 is divided into two basic design types – the British team INEOS UK and the American Magic from New York have both opted for a rather flat type of hull called a scow. Luna Rossa and Team New Zealand have chosen a more conventional V-shaped hull.

Over the weekend, INEOS Team UK released a video showing a spectacular explosion of its Britannia AC75 while sailing from the team’s winter base in Cagliari, Sardinia.

It was the first time that Cup watchers, other than team spies, had seen one of the AC75 scow hull noses dive.

Britannia climbed high on its leaves – the usual precursor to stumble into a face plant and throw a spray rain, while making a hard turn to the left, ending the routine with a very wet stop, while her team shook fell back into place. gathered their minds.

Skipper and quadruple Olympic gold medalist Sir Ben Ainslie in a previous interview with UK’s Yachting World According to the magazine, with more time, INEOS Team UK could have opted for the skiff option.

“I think it may not be a coincidence that we and the Americans took a different path towards the Kiwis and the Italians, in terms of their knowledge of the concept of the boat and what we planes before setting the hull. designs for the 1 “boat, said Ainslie.

INEOS Team UK, skippered by Sir Ben Ainslie. Photo / Images of Lloyd

It is an assertion that as Defender and Challenger of Record respectively, Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa had prior knowledge of the dimensions of the AC75 class which was to be used in 2021, in front of the other Challengers.

Ainslie went on to explain that the shape of the barge’s hull was oriented to help the boat accelerate and thwart as soon as possible.

However, Te Aihe, at the hull, can climb on her foils in less than 2 seconds, so this point may have been poorly evaluated by the British and American design teams.

There is a real possibility that one of the teams can change the hull type for their second AC75 racing boat.

Unfortunately, with construction times of up to 12 months, teams cannot delay this key decision until the end of the first America’s Cup World Series regatta in Cagliari from April 23.

Earlier in the Yachting World In an interview, Ainslie revealed that he had made a secret reconnaissance trip last year to New Zealand to see Te Aihe for himself.

“I went down to New Zealand and saw the Kiwis sailing at the start,” he said.

“The Kiwi boat has a stir to help the boat induce a foiling in its acceleration phase. It is a very solid boat in this regard. They also integrated the weight of the bulb [carried by all the other teams] in the surface of their wings. “

“The Italians also have a stir, but it’s a more aggressive boat than the New Zealand boat. The Italians were very creative, and I really like the ideas about Luna Rossa. They pushed the limits of creativity which is cool to see. “

The first informal meeting between the Scow and Skiff factions took place on January 18, when the INEOS UK team, which is training in Cagliari for the British winter, had an informal meeting with Luna Rossa, who is permanently based in Cagliari.

Photographs of the “connection” circulated in cyberspace this week.

Luna Rossa America’s Cup AC75 and the INEOS Team UK AC75 train off the Italian coast. Photo / Francesco Nonnoi

The analysis was that Luna Rossa “dusted” the British boat – but with a footnote that the Italians had smaller “multi-purpose” wings which created a lower drag but were not powerful enough to generate the 7.5 tonnes of lift required until the breeze hits 10 -11kts.

Fortunately for the Italians, they sailed in a 15 kt Mistral and could take advantage of their advantage offered by the smaller lower drag and the faster wings.

Richard Gladwell is the NZ editor for Sail-World.com/nz, and one of the leading international sailing photojournalists based in NZ. A former NZ representative sailor, he has covered major international sailing events, including the America’s Cup, the Olympics and the Volvo Ocean Race for the past 30 years.

.