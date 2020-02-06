America’s Cup 2021: Richard Gladwell – Renowned designer warns when, not when, teams will capsize monohulls foiling AC75

By
Nellie Donald
COMMENT:

While Emirates Team New Zealand could be a founding member of the AC75 Capsize Club, a great designer does not think he will be alone for too long.

Luna Rossa design team leader Martin Fischer estimates that all teams will have capsized their AC75 foiling monohulls before the end of the 36th America’s Cup.

Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 yacht Te Aihe sits sideways in the port of Waitemata after a slight incident during navigation. Photo / ETNZ

INEOS Team UK, skippered by Sir Ben Ainslie. Photo / Images of Lloyd

Luna Rossa America’s Cup AC75 and the INEOS Team UK AC75 train off the Italian coast. Photo / Francesco Nonnoi

