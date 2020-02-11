America’s Cup: Team New Zealand is one step ahead of its rivals, says Jimmy Spithill

American’s Outspoken America’s Cup winner Jimmy Spithill says the New Zealand team is “well ahead” of its international rivals before Auckland 2021.

Spithill, who won the Cup twice with Oracle Team USA in 2010 and 2013 before losing to the Kiwis in Bermuda 2017, joined the record Italian Challenger Luna Rossa and is excited about the radical foiled monohulls currently underway.

READ MORE:

• America’s Cup 2021: Stars and Stripes Team USA does not pay the registration fees for the World Series opening competition

• America’s Cup: Ben Ainslie reveals his trip to spy on Team New Zealand’s Te Aihe

• Premium – America’s Cup 2021: Richard Gladwell – A leading designer warns that it is when, and not if, the teams will capsize the monohulls foiling AC75

• America’s Cup: Challengers organize camp at the end of next year, an advantage for Team New Zealand, according to former tactician Brad Butterworth

In a recent podcast, the Australian said he had no doubts that the New Zealand team was the team to beat as the four heavyweight unions overpowered the revolutionary 75-foot boats.

“Right now, I would say the Kiwis are way ahead of the other teams,” Spithill told Shirley Robertson on her sailing podcast.

“You can’t deny this fact. They’re on the course, doing laps. Teeking around and doing really good.”

Spithill said Team New Zealand’s ability to train and do research and development in the waters to be used for the America’s Cup was a big bonus.

Australian America’s Cup skipper Jimmy Spithill in the NZME press room. September 21, 2017 Photograph of the New Zealand Herald by Jason Oxenham.

He also said that Team New Zealand’s decision to build a test boat to operate while Te Aihe was in transit to and from Europe for the World Series preparation regattas was a smart one.

Spithill said he was frustrated with the time it took to put the Luna Rossa boats in the water and said the learning curve was now very steep.

“We still have a year and it feels like we are just starting to sail properly on these boats now.” Said Spithill.

“Until you line up, you don’t know the strengths and weaknesses. We have a new class with four completely different boats, completely different foils, control systems … how are the crew doing It’s such a fascinating time. “

Spithill said he had reservations about a return to the monohull and didn’t initially know if he wanted to stay in the game.

“In competition, I wanted another shot, but another monohull … I don’t know. Then, when I saw the first drawing come out, I wanted to come back, thinking it was really cool.”

He said that moment looked like San Francisco in 2013 when the decision was made to sail a 72-foot catamaran.

“It’s a big step again,” said Spithill to Robertson.

Jimmy Spithill was surpassed by Peter Burling in 2017. Photo / File.

“The scale of the thing is big. When you go on a boat that has loads like this, the big moment of righting, the big arms with big pieces of lead on the sides … it’s incredible .

“The boats are really, really cool. The boats are very complex but it’s just an incredible time to be involved again because it’s so new and there is such a steep learning curve. You can’t wait to sail every day. “

The 40-year-old said revenge was a factor that boosted his competitive spirit as he opened up to the emotions of watching the New Zealand team leave with the cup.

“First of all, you couldn’t help but respect and admire what the New Zealand team had done. You look at San Francisco and it was brutal, the way this loss happened. “

“The fact that they were able to regroup, pull themselves together and come back and run a campaign like that – and it was a perfect campaign, they did nothing wrong – you couldn’t help but admire that and to respect it.

“For me … it’s hard to put words … but above all you would let everyone fall, that was the feeling.”

.