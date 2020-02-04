America’s debilitating obsession with the Middle East

NEW DELHI – “Great nations are not waging endless wars,” US President Donald Trump said in his 2019 State of the Union address. He had one point: Military entanglements in the Middle East have contributed to the relative decline of American power and China’s muscular rise relieved. Yet, less than a year after that speech, Trump ordered the murder of Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, who brought the United States to the brink of yet another war. This is the power of America’s tendency to interfere in the chronically volatile Middle East.

The United States no longer has vital interests in the Middle East. Shale oil and gas have made the United States’ energy supply independent, so securing the Middle East’s oil supply is no longer a strategic necessity.

Indeed, the United States is displacing Iran as an important source of crude oil and petroleum products for India, the world’s third largest oil consumer after America and China. In addition, Israel, which has become the region’s leading military force (and its only nuclear-armed state), is no longer dependent on vigilant US protection.

However, the US has a vital interest in resisting China’s efforts to question international standards, including through territorial and maritime revisionism. That is why Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, promised a “linchpin to Asia” at the beginning of his presidency.

But Obama has not implemented his plans to shift the United States’ foreign policy from the Middle East. On the contrary, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate carried out military campaigns everywhere, from Syria to Iraq to Somalia and Yemen. In Libya, his government caused chaos in 2011 when he overthrew the strong Moammar Gaddafi. In Egypt, Obama celebrated the fall of President Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

But in 2013, when the military overthrew Mubarak’s democratically elected successor, Mohamed Morsi, Obama chose not to interfere, refused to recognize it as a coup, and only temporarily suspended US aid. This reflected the Obama administration’s habit of not selectively intervening – the approach that encouraged China, America’s main long-term rival, to be more aggressive about its demands in the South China Sea, including the construction and militarization of seven artificial islands.

Trump should change that. He has repeatedly mocked US military interventions in the Middle East as a huge waste of money, claiming that the United States has spent $ 7 trillion since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (Brown University’s Costs of War Project puts that figure at $ 6.4 trillion.) “We have nothing – nothing but death and destruction. It’s a terrible thing, ”Trump said in 2018.

The Trump administration’s national security strategy also recognizes China as a “strategic competitor” – a label that was later replaced by the much less obvious “enemy”. It also has a strategy to curb Chinese aggression and create a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region that stretches “from Bollywood to Hollywood”.

But, as so often, Trump’s actions directly contradicted his words. Despite his anti-war rhetoric, Trump appointed war helpers such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was described as “the falcon brimming with bravery and ambition,” and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who issued a statement in 2015. Ed. “To stop Iran’s bomb, Iran bomb.”

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Trump has taken an unnecessarily antagonistic approach to Iran. The escalation began at the beginning of his presidency when he withdrew the United States from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal (which Iran had not violated), promised sanctions again, and pressured American allies to follow suit. In addition, Trump has deployed 16,500 additional troops to the Middle East since May last year, and deployed an aircraft carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf instead of the South China Sea. The assassination of Soleimani was part of this pattern.

Like practically all past American intervention in the Middle East, Iran’s policies have been spectacularly counterproductive. Iran has announced that it will violate the nuclear agreement’s uranium enrichment limits. Trump’s sanctions have raised oil imports from US allies such as India and deepened Iran’s relations with China, which continues to import Iranian oil through private companies and invest billions of dollars in the Iranian oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

Beyond Iran, Trump has failed to get the United States out of Afghanistan, Syria, or Yemen. His government has continued to support the Saudi Arabian-led bombing campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen with US military attacks and operations. As a result, Yemen is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Trump ordered troops to leave Syria last October, but with so little strategic planning that the Kurds – America’s most loyal ally in the fight against the Islamic State – were exposed to an attack by Turkey. Together with its efforts to conclude a Faustian agreement with the Afghan Taliban (who are responsible for the deadliest terrorist attacks in the world), this threatens to reverse its only accomplishment in the Middle East: the territorial holdings of IS are being dramatically reduced.

After ordering the conflict with Syria, Trump approved a military mission to secure the country’s oil fields. The ongoing oil fixation also prompted Trump to agree to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar last April when Haftar began to besiege the capital, Tripoli.

The Trump administration is unlikely to change course soon. In fact, the Indo-Pacific region has been redefined and extends “from California to Kilimanjaro”, which includes the Persian Gulf in particular. With this change, the Trump administration is trying to maintain the pretext that its interventions in the Middle East serve the U.S. foreign policy goals, even if they undermine those goals.

As long as the United States is caught up in “endless wars” in the Middle East, it will not be able to deal sensibly with the threat that China poses. Trump should know that. Still, his government’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific seems to be losing credibility as the cycle of self-defeating American interventionism in the Middle East appears to be continuing.

Brahma Chellaney is a geostrategist. © Project Syndicate, 2020