America’s frequent flyer programs are weaker than ever

Are you a frequent flyer who doesn’t seem to get a good international flight? Here’s why.

United States airlines are no longer reserving their best seats for their trip to Europe to save a lot of money.

Since the introduction of frequent flyer programs in the 1980s, savvy American travelers have done everything they can to save hundreds of thousands of kilometers before finally redeeming them for a premium seat on a tour of the Atlantic. And for years, American, Delta and United have spoiled and promoted the practice. The programs were good press for the airlines, they filled places that would otherwise be empty, and their value was obvious. “Miles” and “Rewards” became synonymous; More and more travelers tried to save and taste the sweet life, if only for six or seven hours.

But this tiny bit of the American dream is disappearing, according to recent IdeaWorks research published in the Wall Street Journal. The consulting firm analyzed the availability of first-class and business awards for 18 different airlines, and US airlines had a hard time. Delta and United took the last three places in the ranking. Last year, airlines had at least two top-quality seats for savings on less than 20% of flights over a four-month period.

In other words, redeeming miles for a nice seat with one of these airlines is almost impossible. In contrast, international airlines such as Lufthansa, Singapore and Turkish Airlines have almost always Provide such places and at the same time provide more.

So why is this happening? Because the biggest U.S. airlines don’t want you to redeem miles for more legroom. United and Delta no longer publish a reward table (this is the case with the Americans, but they have ended up in the last seven of these rankings). This made the system more difficult than ever. and credit cards bought too many miles for FFPs, which led to a series of mileage speculation in search of a number of seats that didn’t exist – especially when United and Co. sold them to wealthy and willing members of the 1% ,

The good news for Americans who want to spend miles with an American airline? Alaska received an excellent rating. They only cover domestic flights there, but they do so at a terrific clip (90%). Kill all states.

