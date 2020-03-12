America’s Greatest Kidney Disease Cannot be Caused by Coronavirus

exclusive

Buffet-goers in Vegas are unlucky for the coronavirus, but family-style ones are everywhere in the U.S. A. can still get their fix … even today.

Four of the country’s largest restaurant chains have told TMZ that they have no plans to close the shop amid a global pandemic – but they are not blind to concerns about COVID-19. I mean, they have new steps.

For example, Golden Corral says it has put many new sanitizer stations in the hands of most, if not all, of its 500 locations – and workers are now on a different clock.

A rep told us that GC employees wash their hands at least every 20 minutes, or between tasks. They also drive away all guest teaching areas every half hour.

Ryan’s ever-familiar HomeTown, Old Country and buffet chains also follow the spic-and-span approach. A rep for Ovation Brands – who owns and operates all 3 – says they are also hog wild in cleaning and cleaning as well.

Interestingly, Ovation said the reason is that they are not considered because most of their customers are homegrown in the United States, and not from overseas. That’s a theory, though, because there’s no telling where the customers were traveling recently.

We were told if things would change over the next few weeks – and it seemed obvious – Ovation said to check them out.

Now, though … come and get it, folks!