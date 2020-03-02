amesbury-gentleman-who-allegedly-killed-mom-to-undertake-mental-well-being-evaluation

An Amesbury person with “paranoid delusions” stabbed his mother to loss of life, sliced his stepfather’s encounter and attempted to flee prior to boasting diplomatic immunity to arresting officers, police and prosecutors say.

John Brittan, 27, walked into his arraignment Monday at Newburyport District Courtroom with lengthy brown hair, a significant beard, an oversized white T-shirt and gazed all-around the courtroom as prices such as murder ended up examine towards him.

A judge, with Brittan’s lawyer and a doctor’s suggestion, ordered Brittan bear evaluation for competency at Bridgewater Condition Clinic until eventually his next court docket overall look March 20.

Brittan is accused of killing his mother, Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, of Amesbury and stabbing his stepfather, Edmund Peirce, Saturday afternoon at Diehl-Peirce’s home on Chester Avenue.

Supporters of the victims embraced every single other throughout the listening to, and a girl in the group explained to a Herald reporter repeatedly they experienced practically nothing to say.

7 law enforcement reviews explain Amesbury cops responding to the incident at four: 05 p.m. and simultaneously browsing for Brittan who fled the scene. A K-9 officer assisted cops track down an “improvised handgun” and a knife in bushes at the tackle prior to a barefoot, bloodied and feces-protected Brittan was arrested on Powow Street.

At the property on Chester Avenue, Pierce appeared to have serious head trauma and told law enforcement Brittan is a “paranoid schizophrenic,” whilst Diehl-Pierce was clinging to everyday living.

Dr. Nancy Nelligan instructed a judge Brittan was not able to converse during an evaluation, and had formerly been hospitalized in 2017 for a schizophrenic episode.

“He was pretty grandiose in his interactions with me,” Nelligan reported. “He voiced paranoid delusions, he was irritable.”

Law enforcement explain Brittan chatting about his diplomatic immunity as a British royal and relation to singer Justin Bieber all through his reserving. According to police, Brittan also mentioned he attacked his mom and stepfather mainly because his “alleged mother” kidnapped and experimented with to poison him.

John Andrews, symbolizing Brittan, spoke to his client’s father, David Brittan following the hearing and informed the Herald he could not remark more due to the fact he wasn’t nevertheless familiar with the scenario.

Court docket documents point out Brittan has a past suspended license for an OUI demand in 2012 and an assault charge in 2013.

A law enforcement report from Brittan’s 2013 assault demand describes John Brittan swinging a broken chair near his father, David, prior to his father allegedly punched his son in the deal with to prevent the behavior. The assault charge was dismissed two months later on.