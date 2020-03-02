amesbury-male-charged-with-fatally-stabbing-mom,-injuring-stepfather

An Amesbury gentleman faces expenses together with murder following allegedly stabbing his 65-calendar year-aged mother Saturday who afterwards died and his stage-father, who’s recovering from injuries Sunday, officials stated.

John Brittan, 27, of Amesbury, is because of to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court following his arrest Saturday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Business office explained in a launch Sunday. Brittan will confront additional counts of assault on battery on a particular person more than 60 and assault with intent to murder.

Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, of Amesbury, was pronounced lifeless Saturday night, whilst Brittan’s move-father, who was not named, is recovering at a New Hampshire healthcare facility, officials stated.

Amesbury Law enforcement responded at close to 4: 06 p.m. to a claimed stabbing at Diehl-Peirce’s residence on Chester Street, and Diehl-Peirce was airlifted to Boston Clinic with existence-threatening injuries before being pronounced lifeless Saturday night, officials said.

The stage-father suffered serious “but not everyday living threatening” accidents, the DA’s business office explained.

No more data was obtainable. Authorities are continuing to examine, the DA’s place of work claimed.