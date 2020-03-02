amesbury-man-accused-of-fatally-stabbing-his-mom-sent-for-analysis

AMESBURY, Massachusetts (AP) – A Massachusetts man accused of fatally stabbing his mom and injuring his stepfather was sent to a mental wellness centre for an analysis at his physical appearance Monday soon after a court docket health practitioner instructed the decide who are not able to realize the costs from him.

John Brittan, 27, was held without the need of bail for murder and other charges in link with Saturday afternoon stabbings in Amesbury, in accordance to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's place of work.

Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, was taken to a Boston clinic where by she died from her accidents, Blodgett spokeswoman Carrie Kimball claimed in a statement.

Her husband, Edmund Peirce, 65, was taken to a New Hampshire medical center wherever she is recovering, she stated.

In addition to the murder, Brittan is accused of aggression and aggression against a human being over 60 and aggression with the intention of killing. The authorities did not expose the motive for the stabbings.

Father Britten explained to WBTS-Television set that his son has schizophrenia and does not use medicine.