amesbury-person-billed-in-lethal-double-stabbing,-da-says

An Amesbury male is facing murder costs immediately after after a double stabbing Saturday that left a 65-calendar year-outdated lady useless, prosecutors reported Sunday.

John Brittan, 27, of Amesbury, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court soon after his arrest next the stabbing Saturday afternoon in Amesbury, the Essex County District Attorney’s Place of work stated Sunday early morning in a assertion.

Amesbury Police responded at somewhere around four: 06 p.m. to a documented stabbing at Chester Road, and the woman was airlifted to Boston Hospital with daily life-threatening injuries just before currently being pronounced dead Saturday evening, officers claimed.

The woman’s spouse, a 65-year-previous guy, was transported to Portsmouth Medical center with critical “but not everyday living threatening” accidents, the DA’s Business office claimed, and is recovering from his injuries Sunday.

No further information was readily available Sunday early morning, and authorities are continuing to look into, the DA’s office environment claimed.