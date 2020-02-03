AmEx Exec, ID Vet Lisa Stanton To Trulioo Board

divide

Global identity validator Trulioo has won Lisa Stanton of American Express (AmEx) as a board member, Trulioo said on Sunday (February 2).

Stanton will support the Canadian company in its mission to inspect the globe. She is a board consultant to the Nationwide Building Society in London and acts as a consultant for FinTech startups. She has more than 20 years of experience in payments and digital security.

Prior to AmEx, she was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of digital intelligence company InAuth and helped secure the company’s Series A financing round. AmEx acquired InAuth after becoming a customer and investor.

“I have known Trulioo for years and really admire what the team has built. I have always viewed Trulioo as the most innovative player in the field of digital identity and was way ahead of the competition,” said Stanton.

“With digital fraud and identity theft increasing and two billion people still having no access to traditional banking, it is now a critical time to leverage the power of digital identity and risk mitigation solutions to address these complex challenges. Existing Trulioo customers know that digital identification opens the door to expanded, more personal, and more secure relationships with users, and I’m excited to be part of the mission to verify the globe, ”added Stanton.

Before InAuth, Stanton was the founder of Monitise’s US division, which operated a mobile banking and payment platform for banks and credit unions.

Stephen Ufford, CEO of Trulioo, said that Stanton provides the Board with a unique set of skills and expertise across a cross-section of financial services – traditional finance, security and FinTech.

He added that it will be an “enormous asset” for Trulioo as the company builds on last year’s momentum and expects a “period of significant growth”.

In July, Trulioo expanded its global identity verification services to customers in new countries, including Bahrain, Iceland, Qatar and Georgia.

