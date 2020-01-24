AmEx sees 7 percent more loans for card members

divide

The American Express payment network reported results on Friday (January 24), which saw double-digit percentage spending on cards and credit growth in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year.

In terms of headlines, earnings per share were $ 2.03, up two cents over street.

Net sales increased 9 percent year over year to $ 11.4 billion.

The Global Consumer Services Group achieved 10 percent revenue growth to $ 6.2 billion, borne by expenses and fees for card members.

In the commercial area, which also increased spending on card members, net sales rose 7 percent to $ 3.5 billion.

Net card fees were $ 1.1 billion, 20 percent up on the previous year.

During the year, AmEx announced that 11.5 million proprietary cards had been added last year.

In the fourth quarter, billed business, defined as transactions including cash advances, increased 5 percent overall to $ 325.2 billion, with the U.S. growing 6 percent to $ 216.8 billion and the rest ( international) growth of 4 percent.

A total of 114.4 million cards were in effect, up 2 percent in the United States to 54.7 million. The percentage of credit that was at least 30 days past due was unchanged from the previous year at 1.2 percent.

Spending on base members for proprietary cards averaged $ 5,237 in the quarter, up 5 percent from the previous year. In the United States, AmEx cardholders spent $ 5,630, and figures for the current year showed that $ 21,515 was spent on card members.

Global credit for card members increased 7 percent to $ 87.4 billion. Within this business area, the net interest yield on average loans was 11.3 percent after 10.7 percent in the previous year. Overdue loans with a term of at least 30 days were 1.5 percent after 1.4 percent a year ago.

In the conference call after the results were released, American Express CEO Steve Squeri said the results show that “our strategy of investing in sheer sizes works.” Up to 70 percent of new members choose paid products, he said. New members are “getting younger and more digitally engaged”. Management also noted the need for more traction in AP automation products.

Looking to China, where the company has received approval to build its own payment network, management announced that there will be an opportunity to have more cards in the network as the company works with Chinese banks and Chinese tourists continue to Europe and cities travel to other Chinese countries.

