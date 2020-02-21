[ami-kids-employee-accused-of-slamming-12-year-old-on-ground-arrested-for-aggravated-child-abuse]

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The behavioral interventionist who police say got into an altercation that left a 12-year-old boy with a fractured skull at AMI Kids has been arrested, police tell 8 On Your Side.

The alleged incident happened last week at the Pinellas Park AMI Kids location on 102nd Avenue North.

Pinellas Park police say the 12-year-old was put in an isolated room called the “Room of Opportunity” with 34-year-old Dontae Thomas because he had been “acting out” at lunch.

According to police, the 300-pound Thomas used an “arm-bar” maneuver to take the 100-pound child down but ended up slamming the child on his head. Police say the boy started vomiting and losing consciousness after the incident and was actively crying, asking for his mother.

Police tell 8 On Your Side they have now arrested Thomas, who lives in Ruskin. According to an alert from the police department, Thomas turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Jail just after 12 p.m. Friday. An arrest warrant had been issued Thursday night.

Thomas was charged with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony. He is being held on $150,000 bond.

Officers initially arrested the behavioral interventionists supervisor who they say was made aware of the incident. He was charged with failure to report child neglect and neglect because police say he never informed the boy’s mother what happened.

The fallout from the incident continued this week.

Shortly after the Department of Juvenile Justice stopped student admissions into the school amid the investigation, Pinellas County Schools terminated its contract with AMI Kids.

AMI Kids announced Thursday it was suspending operations in Pinellas County.

“We will continue to fully cooperate with the Pinellas Park Police Department and Florida Department of Juvenile Justice in their investigations into the incident, as well as continue to finalize our own internal investigation,” a spokesperson said in a statement to WFLA. “No matter the outcome of these investigations, upon initial review, it appears that protocols and procedures were not adhered to, potentially endangering the health of a young man in our care.”

All Pinellas County Schools children who are current students at AMI will be able to choose a Pinellas County to transfer to.

“The first option is to have the students attend Pinellas Secondary School beginning on Monday, Feb. 24,” an email from the spokesperson says. “Pinellas Secondary most closely models the program that AMI Kids follows, and provides a structured environment focused on academics, accountability, attitude, and attendance.”

If parents don’t want to send their children to Pinellas Secondary, the spokesperson says seats will be offered at Disston Academy or Clearwater Intermediate School.

