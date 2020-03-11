Amid a coronavirus pandemic, blue jackets and sharks to play at home without fans – News News

% MINIFYHTML02917c120585689ac5f2b8dd9d5c16d611%

As sports leagues and sports colleges make changes to North America, two NHL teams have announced modifications to their local schedules. On Wednesday, March 11, the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks issued statements saying that future home games would be played without fans.

Movements occur when coronavirus, or COVID-19, has spread worldwide and is now considered a global pandemic.

Columbus blue jackets

Less than a day later, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended “There are no spectator events except for athletes, parents and others essential to the game,” for indoor events, DeWine said on March 11 that he would launch a order for this purpose.

I thank those who have already chosen to limit the major events in response to yesterday’s recommendation. For others, there will be an order.

– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2020

The Blue Jackets referred to DeWine’s statement in their announcement.

“The health and well-being of our community is our priority and we value the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests in these exceptional circumstances,” the team said in a news release.

Starting with Thursday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Pituins, only club staff, NHL officials, accredited media, broadcast partners and essential arena staff will be able to enter the Nationwide Arena. Fans and the public will not be able to attend the games while DeWine’s order is in effect.

Columbus has 12 games remaining on the 2019-20 regular season calendar, with five games scheduled to be at home. After coming into Wednesday’s games, the Blue Jackets were sitting on the second-place Eastern Conference postcards and tied with Carolina’s gas stations, which are the first postcards. One of the Blue Jackets’ remaining home games is against the New York Islanders, who are one point behind a post-season country.

The remaining Columbus Blue Jackets program

DATE

LOCAL TEAM

ONLY THE AZUES

TIME (ET)

March 12th

Blue jackets

Penguins

7 p.m.

Saturday March 14th

Blue jackets

Predators

7 p.m.

Monday March 16th

Bruins

Blue jackets

7 p.m.

On March 19th

Blue jackets

Capitals

7 p.m.

Sat, March 21

Maple leaves

Blue jackets

7 p.m.

Monday March 23rd

He was cursed

Blue jackets

7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24th

police on horseback

Blue jackets

7 p.m.

Friday March 27th

Lightning flashing

Blue jackets

7 p.m.

Sat, March 28th

Stars

Blue jackets

8 p.m.

Monday 30 March

Blue jackets

Islanders

7 p.m.

2 April

Blue jackets

Lightning flashing

7 p.m.

Friday, April 3

hurricanes

Blue jackets

7 p.m.

Sharks San José

The Sharks did the same immediately after March 11, announcing that their next three home games would be closed to the general public. The announcement came days after the Santa Clara County, California public health department ordered the cancellation of all mass meetings.

Like Columbus, games played at SAP Center “will be limited to local and visiting club staff, accredited media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials,”;

San Jose, which will not participate in the Stanley Cup 2020 playoffs, is also expected to play two home games in April; As of now, they are still open to the public with the Santa Clara County order focused on the next three weeks. The team’s American Hockey League affiliate, San Jose Barracuda, will also play its games scheduled for March 17 against Colorado and March 22 against fanless Bakersfield.

The remaining San Jose Sharks program

DATE

LOCAL TEAM

ONLY THE AZUES

TIME (ET)

Wednesday, March 11th

Blackhawks

Sharks

8 p.m.

Friday March 13th

desperate

Sharks

8 p.m.

Saturday March 14th

Stars

Sharks

9 p.m.

Tuesday March 17th

avalanche

Sharks

9 p.m.

On March 19th

Sharks

Canadians

10:30 pm.

Sat, March 21

Sharks

Bruins

10:30 pm.

Monday March 23rd

Shouts

Sharks

9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25th

Canucks

Sharks

10 p.m.

Friday March 27th

raincoat

Sharks

9 p.m.

Sunday, March 29th

Sharks

coyotes

10 p.m.

Tuesday 31 March

Kings

Sharks

10:30 pm.

* Thu. 2 April

Sharks

Stars

10:30 pm.

* Saturday 4 April

Sharks

dock pants

10:30 pm.

* Games open to the public.