Amid a coronavirus pandemic, blue jackets and sharks to play at home without fans – News News

As sports leagues and sports colleges make changes to North America, two NHL teams have announced modifications to their local schedules. On Wednesday, March 11, the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks issued statements saying that future home games would be played without fans.
Movements occur when coronavirus, or COVID-19, has spread worldwide and is now considered a global pandemic.
Less than a day later, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recommended “There are no spectator events except for athletes, parents and others essential to the game,” for indoor events, DeWine said on March 11 that he would launch a order for this purpose.
I thank those who have already chosen to limit the major events in response to yesterday’s recommendation. For others, there will be an order.
– Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2020
The Blue Jackets referred to DeWine’s statement in their announcement.
“The health and well-being of our community is our priority and we value the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests in these exceptional circumstances,” the team said in a news release.
Starting with Thursday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Pituins, only club staff, NHL officials, accredited media, broadcast partners and essential arena staff will be able to enter the Nationwide Arena. Fans and the public will not be able to attend the games while DeWine’s order is in effect.
Columbus has 12 games remaining on the 2019-20 regular season calendar, with five games scheduled to be at home. After coming into Wednesday’s games, the Blue Jackets were sitting on the second-place Eastern Conference postcards and tied with Carolina’s gas stations, which are the first postcards. One of the Blue Jackets’ remaining home games is against the New York Islanders, who are one point behind a post-season country.
The remaining Columbus Blue Jackets program
DATE
LOCAL TEAM
ONLY THE AZUES
TIME (ET)
March 12th
Blue jackets
Penguins
7 p.m.
Saturday March 14th
Blue jackets
Predators
7 p.m.
Monday March 16th
Bruins
Blue jackets
7 p.m.
On March 19th
Blue jackets
Capitals
7 p.m.
Sat, March 21
Maple leaves
Blue jackets
7 p.m.
Monday March 23rd
He was cursed
Blue jackets
7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24th
police on horseback
Blue jackets
7 p.m.
Friday March 27th
Lightning flashing
Blue jackets
7 p.m.
Sat, March 28th
Stars
Blue jackets
8 p.m.
Monday 30 March
Blue jackets
Islanders
7 p.m.
2 April
Blue jackets
Lightning flashing
7 p.m.
Friday, April 3
hurricanes
Blue jackets
7 p.m.
Sharks San José
The Sharks did the same immediately after March 11, announcing that their next three home games would be closed to the general public. The announcement came days after the Santa Clara County, California public health department ordered the cancellation of all mass meetings.
Like Columbus, games played at SAP Center “will be limited to local and visiting club staff, accredited media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials,”;
San Jose, which will not participate in the Stanley Cup 2020 playoffs, is also expected to play two home games in April; As of now, they are still open to the public with the Santa Clara County order focused on the next three weeks. The team’s American Hockey League affiliate, San Jose Barracuda, will also play its games scheduled for March 17 against Colorado and March 22 against fanless Bakersfield.
The remaining San Jose Sharks program
DATE
LOCAL TEAM
ONLY THE AZUES
TIME (ET)
Wednesday, March 11th
Blackhawks
Sharks
8 p.m.
Friday March 13th
desperate
Sharks
8 p.m.
Saturday March 14th
Stars
Sharks
9 p.m.
Tuesday March 17th
avalanche
Sharks
9 p.m.
On March 19th
Sharks
Canadians
10:30 pm.
Sat, March 21
Sharks
Bruins
10:30 pm.
Monday March 23rd
Shouts
Sharks
9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 25th
Canucks
Sharks
10 p.m.
Friday March 27th
raincoat
Sharks
9 p.m.
Sunday, March 29th
Sharks
coyotes
10 p.m.
Tuesday 31 March
Kings
Sharks
10:30 pm.
* Thu. 2 April
Sharks
Stars
10:30 pm.
* Saturday 4 April
Sharks
dock pants
10:30 pm.
* Games open to the public.