amid-coronavirus-worry,-medical-professionals-remind-community:-flu-is-deadlier,-much-more-widespread

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — With all eyes on China and vacationers coming into airports, it’s quick to forget about an even higher public health danger to Individuals is already right here: the flu.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Regulate and Prevention estimates among 12,000 to 61,000 flu-linked fatalities for every year have been described in the United States above the previous 10 years.

The existing flu season has been underway considering the fact that the slide, and Dr. Brian Lee, director of emergency treatment at St. Joseph Medical center in Orange, notes the quantities have vastly exceeded fatalities from coronavirus.

“In the U.S., we’ve in all probability experienced 10,000 folks who’ve died from the flu (this year) and millions of circumstances – compared to 5 situations of novel coronavirus. All of which have been journey-similar so much.”

The employees at St. Joseph Medical center are ready for the novel coronavirus, but their biggest challenge correct now is influenza. California flu deaths have much more than doubled since the starting of this 12 months, jumping from 70 to 149.

“In terms of the scale of people who get contaminated with influenza and die, influenza is the much bigger danger,” Lee claimed.

Lee reported Southern California is at the peak of flu period. However, many coronavirus symptoms are identical to flu.

“It’s likely to be fever, cough and myalgias,” he reported, “And the major discriminating aspect between the two is travel.”

In the U.S., we have not seen any particular person-to-human being transmission of novel coronavirus, but overall health officials say preventing the spread of the two is quite identical – handwashing and masking your cough. And more people today are donning masks.

An N95 mask will give you much more safety than a normal one, but when it arrives to stopping transmission, it’s the man or woman who’s sick who desires to put on the mask the most.

“If you might be sick, you ought to wear the mask so that you really don’t contaminate other people and you you should not contaminate coworkers,” Lee reported.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, but there is one particular for the flu. Medical practitioners say it can be not way too late to get a flu shot and it can assist lessen the severity of indications.

The CDC also notes that most men and women in good overall health who get the flu will only expertise mild to moderate symptoms and will recover inside of two weeks. Additional major difficulties or even the risk of death is far more likely in vulnerable populations who have pre-existing well being problems, as nicely as the incredibly youthful, pregnant girls and more mature grown ups.