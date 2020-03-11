Amid fears of coronavirus, Kerala books to doctor giving red flag to NRI patient – India news

Kerala police have registered a case against doctors who allegedly portrayed health officials in a bad light and spread false information about an Indian non-resident (NRI) quarantined for suspected coronavirus, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The case was registered after a Thrissur County (DMO) doctor filed a complaint with Dr. Shina Shyamalan, saying that her information was incorrect and that her posts on social media on the subject were “publicity.”

Dr Shyamalan, who worked at a private clinic in Thalikulam in Thrissur, claimed she lost her job after informing government officials about a patient who visited a clinic with symptoms of coronavirus. She later tweeted on social media saying the patient later went to Qatar before reports of tests of his samples arrived. She also claimed that her employer terminated her service for “telling the truth” and that health officials accepted her complaint casually.

But after examination, the DMO of Dr. J J Reena found that he had been observed over a particular patient and had been granted leave to leave the country because he had not developed any symptoms during the surveillance period. The DMO said the suspected patient came to Kerala on January 31 and returned after a 28-day quarantine period.

In its agreement, the DMO said Dr Shyamalan had tried to portray healthcare professionals in a bad light by erupting unnecessary controversy at a critical time when the government was trying to prevent infections in a state that now has 14 positive cases.

Thrissura County Collector S Shanawas later directed the police to bring a case against Dr Shyamalan, as well as news broadcasting her interview. The doctor was unavailable for her comments after being booked by police.

