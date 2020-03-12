President Donald Trump has said he will suspend all travel from Europe to the US in the next 30 days, the most significant measure so far in the administration’s efforts to combat the spread of coronaviruses.

The restrictions, which will not apply to the UK, will take effect at midnight on Friday, he told the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The president scheduled his remarks to outline his plan to curb the rapid spread of the disease, which he called a “foreign virus” that led to more than 1,100 infections in the US and devastated markets. The S&P 500 closed 19% lower on Wednesday than in February, with each industry down by at least 3.9% on the day.

“This is not a financial crisis,” Trump said. “This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome as a nation and as a world.”

Earlier Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak now a pandemic, and called on governments to step up efforts to curb it, as the number of cases in the world exceeded 123,000 and the death toll exceeded 4,500.

Trump claimed that his early action of restricting travel from China and other affected countries slowed the spread of the virus in the US. He said the administration was “monitoring the situation in China and South Korea” and that “a possible early opening” could occur if the situation improved.

But the president is guilty of Europe, which he said did not take similar precautions and thus contributed to the virus being captured in the US.

The president has asked Congress to take action to deliver paid sick leave to hourly workers who risk their living expenses if they stay at home. He also recommended that nursing homes be shortened with medical needs.

Trump said he is delaying paying taxes for certain individuals and businesses affected by the virus. He said delaying additional liquidity would provide $ 200 billion.

Trump added that he is instructing small businesses to provide emergency capital to affected businesses.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive attempt to tackle a foreign virus in modern history,” Trump said. “I am convinced that by counting and continuing to take these harsh measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens, and in the end, we will quickly win against this virus as well.”

