Amid fears with backstretch, Arlington Park will not open up ‘anytime soon’

Arlington Worldwide Racecourse will not likely begin its 2020 racing period “whenever shortly,” officers reported Friday, but they are even now keeping out hope for some sort of shortened meet up with, even if it’s only a thirty day period extended.

The Arlington Heights racetrack was established to open in a week until finally the COVID-19 pandemic took maintain. Arlington’s administration introduced late very last month that the observe wouldn’t open up until eventually June at the earliest, but on Friday it instructed it could be even more time than that.

















































Arlington President Tony Petrillo instructed users of the Illinois Racing Board throughout a convention call conference Friday morning that a lot depends on no matter whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker extends the continue to be-at-household purchase beyond Could 30.

But Arlington Heights village officers, such as the wellness department, have also raised issues about the backstretch employees who would be coming from out of point out, like Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas — some of which have noticed high COVID-19 numbers. Petrillo reported conversations to vet those issues keep on, with the hope in the upcoming handful of months of possessing “a far better comprehension of what problems may well be acceptable to open up our backstretch.”

What is actually also desired on the economical side, Petrillo stated, is for off-keep track of betting parlors operated by Arlington to reopen so the profits to spend for keep track of opening charges and successful horses’ purses can start flowing.

Leaders of the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Affiliation, which represents horse entrepreneurs and trainers, sought assurances Friday about irrespective of whether any races would be held this summer months.

















































“One particular way or one more, we have to inform our horsemen,” explained association President Mike Campbell. “We cannot string them alongside any further more. We ought to get to an remedy. If it is gonna race, let’s race, and if they’re not, let’s not.”

Petrillo explained there has not been talk of pulling the plug on the period. The racing board accredited Arlington’s request to suspend its period, with the matter to be reevaluated Might 22.

Arlington and the horsemen also proceed to tussle in excess of a new labor arrangement, with the union requesting a just one-12 months offer and the racetrack looking for two decades.















































