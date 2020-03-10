Amid MP disaster, Kuldeep Bishnoi says Scindia not lone Congress member feeling ‘alienated’

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi | @bishnoikuldeep | Twitter

Chandigarh: A voice of resentment rose from the Congress in Haryana several hours soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation and a rebellion involving at the very least 22 MLAs thrust its governing administration in Madhya Pradesh into disaster.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, 51, just one of the Congress’ younger Haryana leaders and son of previous main minister Bhajan Lal, tweeted Tuesday about alleged resentment and disillusionment among Congress leaders across the country.

.@JM_Scindia’s departure is a significant blow to @INCIndia. He was a central pillar in the occasion & the management should’ve done much more to convince him to continue to be. Like him, there are a lot of other devoted INC leaders across the state who feel alienated, squandered & discontented. 1/2 https://t.co/oTLXuqTAui

— Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) March 10, 2020

2/2 India’s oldest celebration wants to empower youthful leaders who have the potential to do the job tricky & resonate with the masses.

— Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) March 10, 2020

Bishnoi is now an MLA from Adampur.

Like in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress in Haryana is witnessing an alleged tussle over nominations to the Rajya Sabha and Bishnoi’s tweet is currently being found in that light.

The Congress’ sole assured seat in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana is at this time held by state celebration main Kumari Selja. Her expression comes to an conclude on 10 April and she is envisioned to be renominated by the party when elections are held later on this thirty day period.

Nonetheless, given the point that she currently retains the publish of point out chief, various other aspirants are reported to have their sights set on the seat. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is now the leader of the opposition, is explained to be eyeing the seat for his son and former Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda.

Deepender experienced misplaced the 2019 parliamentary polls by a razor thin margin.

Resources in the occasion claimed former Congress MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is thought of to be pretty shut to previous occasion main Rahul Gandhi, could also be among the probables.

In accordance to remarkably-put sources in the get together, though Bishnoi is not in the race for the Rajya Sabha seat himself, he would not be averse to his wife Renuka or his son Bhavya getting nominated.

The Congress reaction to Bishnoi’s tweet would depend significantly on Hooda’s preferences.

Out of the 31 Congress MLAs in the assembly, Hooda has the help of 28. The Congress also owes its comeback in the assembly elections to Hooda, whose dominance amid leaders in Haryana is a fact the central leadership cannot ignore.

A adore-detest connection with Congress

The Bishnois have experienced a appreciate-loathe marriage with the Congress at any time considering the fact that Bhajan Lal was trumped by Hooda in 2005 for the publish of chief minister.

Even though Bhajan Lal had led the Congress election campaign that yr, in a final-minute transfer, Sonia Gandhi, then the Congress president, designed Hooda the main minister. Bhajan Lal subsequently left the get together and founded the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) two years afterwards.

As HJC main, Bishnoi fielded candidates for all of Haryana’s 90 assembly seats in 2009 polls, but gained all of seven.

Soon after Bhajan Lal’s dying in 2011, Bishnoi won the ensuing bypoll from household stronghold Hisar with the BJP’s backing. Nonetheless, the HJC-BJP alliance did not past prolonged and finished just in advance of the 2014 assembly elections.

In 2016, subsequent a meeting between Bishnoi and Rahul Gandhi, HJC merged with the Congress.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, Bishnoi managed to get a Congress ticket for his son Bhavya to contest from the Hisar seat. Bhavya misplaced the elections and experienced to forfeit the deposit.

Sources in the Congress reported the Bishnois had been upset about the celebration not coming to their support just after the Enforcement Directorate and the Revenue Tax department released an investigation against them for allegedly amassing undisclosed wealth overseas.

Not a big player in the Congress any much more in the wake of Hooda’s reemergence, Bishnoi’s tweet is possible to be seen by the celebration superior command as an attempt to mend fences with the BJP in get to get the warmth off his loved ones.

