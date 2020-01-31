Amid panic of coronavirus, doctors point out that public flu is more deadly and more widespread

LOS ANGELES – With all eyes on China and the travelers arriving at airports, it is easy to forget that an even greater threat to the public health of Americans is already there: the flu.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 12,000 to 61,000 influenza-related deaths per year have been reported in the United States in the past decade.

The current flu season has been going on since the fall, and Dr. Brian Lee, director of emergency care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in California, notes that the numbers have far exceeded deaths from coronavirus.

“In the United States, we have probably had 10,000 people died from the flu (this season) and millions of cases,” he said.

As hospitals across the country prepare for the new coronavirus, Lee says their biggest challenge right now is the flu.

The CDC estimates that 9.7 million people have contracted the flu this season, including approximately 4,800 deaths and 87,000 hospitalizations.

“In terms of the scale of flu-infected patients dying, influenza is the most significant threat,” said Lee.

“The flu season started at the start of this year and has taken off aggressively,” said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “It started in a big way in the southeastern states, but has spread rapidly. So far, there is no evidence that the dynamics of the annual epidemic are slowing down.”

The highest influenza activity was reported in 33 states, including much of the south and west of the country, as well as in New York and Washington, D.C.

Although the flu may seem like a relatively minor illness due to its frequency, complications from the flu, which can include pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma attacks and heart problems, can be life threatening.

People with weakened immune systems, adults over 65 and babies are all at higher risk of getting the flu, as well as a higher risk of developing complications from the disease.

Lee said we are at the peak of the flu season. Unfortunately, many symptoms of coronavirus are similar to those of the flu.

“It’s going to be fever, cough and myalgia,” he said, “and the main discriminating factor between the two is travel.”

Although the CDC announced the first human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in the United States on Thursday, health officials say preventing the spread of the two is very similar – washing your hands and covering your cough. And more people are wearing masks.

An N95 mask will give you more protection than an ordinary mask, but when it comes to preventing transmission, the sick person needs the mask the most.

“If you are sick, you should wear the mask so that you do not infect others and do not contaminate your colleagues,” said Lee.

There is no vaccine against the coronavirus, but there is one against the flu. Doctors say it’s not too late to get the flu shot and it can help reduce the severity of your symptoms.

Despite these recommendations, however, many Americans believe that the flu vaccine does not work or has side effects.

Partly because of these misconceptions, only half of Americans said they plan to get the flu shot this year, according to a survey by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases this summer.

The CDC also notes that most healthy people who get the flu will only have mild to moderate symptoms and will recover within two weeks. More serious complications or even a risk of death are more likely in vulnerable populations with pre-existing health problems, as well as in very young pregnant women and the elderly.

