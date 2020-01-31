Amid panic of coronavirus, doctors point out that public flu is more deadly and more widespread

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – With all eyes on China and travelers arriving at airports, it’s easy to forget that an even greater threat to the public health of Americans is already there: the flu.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 12,000 to 61,000 influenza-related deaths per year have been reported in the United States in the past decade.

The current flu season has been going on since the fall, and Dr. Brian Lee, director of emergency care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange, notes that the numbers have far exceeded deaths from coronavirus.

“In the United States, we have probably had 10,000 deaths from the flu (this season) and millions of cases – versus five cases of new coronavirus. All of them have so far been linked to travel.”

Staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital are ready for the new coronavirus, but their main challenge right now is the flu. Deaths from the flu in California have more than doubled since the start of this year, from 70 to 149.

“In terms of the scale of flu-infected patients dying, influenza is the most significant threat,” said Lee.

Lee said southern California was at the peak of the flu season. Unfortunately, many symptoms of coronavirus are similar to those of the flu.

“It’s going to be fever, cough and myalgia,” he said, “and the main discriminating factor between the two is travel.”

In the U.S., we haven’t seen any person-to-person transmission of the new coronavirus, but health officials say preventing the spread of the two is very similar – washing your hands and covering your cough. And more people are wearing masks.

An N95 mask will give you more protection than an ordinary mask, but when it comes to preventing transmission, the sick person needs the mask the most.

“If you are sick, you must wear the mask so that you do not infect others and do not infect your colleagues,” said Lee.

There is no vaccine against the coronavirus, but there is one against the flu. Doctors say it’s not too late to get the flu shot and it can help reduce the severity of your symptoms.

The CDC also notes that most healthy people who get the flu will only have mild to moderate symptoms and will recover within two weeks. More serious complications or even the risk of death are more likely in vulnerable populations with pre-existing health problems, as well as in very young pregnant women and the elderly.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.