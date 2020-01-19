Amid the college scandal, Lori Loughlin’s daughters are doing well

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, the daughters of actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, are famous for the wrong reasons.

Of course Olivia became more and more popular as a vlogger on YouTube, but when her parents were charged with the “Varsity Blues” scandal, the young women were in the spotlight and social media never stopped pulling their names through the mud.

Yes, they have some supporters, but it has to be difficult for them because their parents are concerned with their legal issues.

Despite her parents’ problems, Olivia and Bella seem to be doing quite well.

They are out and about doing things that young women their age do, such as shopping and spending time with their friends.

According to Inquisitr, the sisters were recently spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. Although they apparently tried to hold back, they both seemed relaxed and sometimes even laughed. “

Olivia is also back with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy, and as reported in In Touch, the couple were “seen driving a convertible and appeared to be in a good mood.”

After a while of silence, she’s back on YouTube after the college admissions drama is over.

While the parents of the women are still struggling with their public problems, the sisters seem to be trying to deal with life as best they can.

You can’t hide forever, so this step is brave and carefree. Stay tuned to find out what’s next for the family.

