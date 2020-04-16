Amid the Coronavirus Crisis, Donald Trump’s Approval Ranking Reaches 5-Month Low in the New Gallup Poll

President Donald Trump received the lowest approval rating for the past five months, according to a joint Gallup new poll on Thursday.

Conducted from April 1 through April 14, the survey asked 1,017 US adults whether they approve or disapprove of Trump’s way of handling his presidency. Polls have a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

According to Gallup, 43 percent of Americans approve of the way Trump does his job, compared to 54 percent who say they disagree.

Trump’s approval rating of 43 percent shows a drop of six percent from the 49 percent approval rating he received in mid-March (best of all time), while also showing the lowest rating he has received in the past five months. Trump received a approval rating of 43 percent in November 2019, but has since remained above this figure throughout December, January, February and March.

The latest poll results come amid a new coronavirus, which has spread throughout the U.S. The president has faced oversight of the handling of the plague, with many feeling that he has underestimated the severity.

“The current health and economic crisis is undoubtedly the biggest challenge of his presidency so far – and could disrupt his position in the final year of his first term as he sought re-election,” Gallup said of Trump.

When looking at the rank of approval of presidential work by political party affiliations, the results of the poll changed drastically with Republicans and Democrats having almost completely opposite views. According to Gallup’s research, Trump received a 93 percent approval rating from Republicans, while only 7 percent of Democrats agreed. Independent approval of Trump is 39 percent.

Gallup also found a decrease in the level of satisfaction with respect to US direction. The study said only 30 percent of Americans were satisfied with what was happening in the country, a 12 percent drop from the previous poll conducted in March.

Once again, this percentage changes dramatically when looking at political party affiliation. About 60 percent of Republicans say they are satisfied, while only 10 percent of Democrats share the same judgment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed the US and its institutions in unprecedented ways, creating huge challenges for leaders. It is not surprising that fewer Americans are satisfied with what happened compared to a month before,” according to the poll Gallup.

US President Donald Trump spoke at an event to celebrate American Truck Drivers at the White House on April 16, 2020, in Washington, DC.

