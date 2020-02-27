[amid-virus,-chinese-ride-sharing-vehicles-set-up-additional-layer-of-protection]



A personnel member wearing a deal with mask installs plastic shield inside a car at a assistance centre of auto-hailing assistance Didi Chuxing, as the place is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

February 27, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – As Wang Xiurong drives travellers all-around the Chinese funds amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an additional layer of protection: a plastic sheet separating her from her travellers.

Wang experienced the sheet mounted very last 7 days as part of a marketing campaign by Chinese experience-hailing huge Didi Chuxing, which says it is installing concerning 100 and 200 shields for each working day in Beijing at no demand to the drivers. The enterprise also said it offers plastic gloves, confront masks, and other protecting gear to drivers.

In the course of the outbreak, Wang, 43, stated on Thursday that she even now drives her white Toyota Corolla for 8 to 10 several hours every single day and disinfects it every single four hrs.

The coronavirus outbreak has contaminated approximately 78,500 people today in China, with two,744 fatalities.

(Reporting by Thomas Suen and Tony Munroe Modifying by Hugh Lawson)