Amidst uncertainty about witnesses, Trump’s legal team said the impeachment process: “It is time for this to end” | world

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow speaks to reporters during an interruption of impeachment proceedings against Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 24, 2020. – Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, December 30 / PRNewswire / – Republican U.S. senators were not sure yesterday whether to call witnesses to impeach President Donald Trump when his team of lawyers closed the opening arguments with a call for a quick acquittal.

“It’s time for the end,” Trump’s lawyers said, wiping out explosive accusations by former national security advisor John Bolton about Trump’s behavior and accusing the Democrats of trying to disrupt Trump’s November re-election offer.

Later, Republican senators met behind closed doors to discuss the appointment of witnesses, including Bolton, who were unsure. Four Republicans, along with all 47 Democrats and Independents, would have to vote for witnesses.

Republican Senator John Barrasso said the consensus was: “We have heard enough and it is time to get a final vote on the verdict.” However, other Republicans said the number of votes is unclear and a decision will only be made on Friday.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer, a Trump conservative defender who opposes witnesses, said the Republicans were “largely united. I’m pretty sure it’s not unanimous. But I don’t know what the numbers are. “

Trump’s team of lawyers sought to minimize the importance of Bolton’s unpublished book manuscript, which describes Trump’s pivotal role in a print campaign aimed at persuading Ukraine to take action against Joe Biden, one of the leading candidates for the Democrats’ nomination, Trump in this year’s elections.

“You cannot indict a president on an allegation without citing a source,” Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow told the Senate.

Trump charged the democratically-run house on December 18 with alleged abuse of power and congressional handicap for calling on Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden.

The Republican-controlled Senate will almost certainly exempt Trump, who painted the impeachment process in the election campaign as an attempt by the Democrats to poison his reelection. His lawyers repeated this argument yesterday.

“Severe and persistent damage”

“To overthrow the past elections and intervene massively in the upcoming election would cause serious and permanent harm to people in the United States and our large country. The Senate cannot allow this, ”White House attorney Pat Cipollone told the Senate.

“It is time that this ends here and now. We therefore ask the Senate to reject these impeachment procedures. “

When they return on Wednesday, the senators will be asking questions to Trump’s lawyers and the seven House Democrats who served as prosecutors for two days. That would leave summaries and a vote on witnesses for Friday.

Adam Schiff, who acted as the leading democratic prosecutor for arguing against Trump last week, said that witnesses are required for the trial to be considered fair.

“A fair trial includes witnesses and it includes documents,” he told reporters.

Bolton’s manuscript directly contradicts Trump’s account of the events. He wrote to the president that he wanted to freeze US $ 391 million (RM 1.6 billion) in security measures for Ukraine until Kiev continued investigations into Democrats, including Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the New York Times reported.

Bolton’s allegations concern the impeachment charge against Trump. Democrats said Trump had misused his power by using Congress-approved security aid to support Ukraine’s fight against Russian-backed separatists as a lever to get foreign powers to spoil a political rival.

Sekulow underlined what Trump Legal Team member Alan Dershowitz said to the senators late Monday – even if what Bolton said is true, it would not constitute criminal behavior.

Bolton left his White House post last September. Trump said he fired Bolton. Bolton said he quit after political disagreements.

Trump denied having told Bolton that he would use Ukraine’s aid as a lever to get Kiev to investigate the Bidens. He has denied anything in return for Ukraine – a Latin term that means a favor for a favor.

“I would call it inadmissible”

Sekulow told the senators that the impeachment was “not a game of leaks and unsold manuscripts. Unfortunately, this is politics.”

Some Republican senators who refused to call witnesses suggested that Bolton’s manuscript be made available to the senators for secret scrutiny, an idea that was rejected by Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s leading Democrat.

“What an absurd suggestion. It’s a book, “Schumer told reporters about Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and James Lankford’s proposal.” Unless you want to hide something. “

Lankford urged Bolton to speak publicly outside of the trial.

Schumer criticized Trump’s team of lawyers for saying that there were no testimony in his arguments against the Senate that described Trump’s abuse of power, “if we know that John Bolton has testimony and wants to testify.”

Schumer again appealed to four Republican senators – the number required for a majority – to join the Democrats to call witnesses. Schumer also pointed out that the Democrats would reject any efforts to exchange witnesses with the Republicans.

“The Republicans can call whoever they want. You have the ability. You have the majority, ”said Schumer.

Sekulow wanted to portray Trump as the victim of intriguing Washington insiders based on his 2016 candidacy. Sekulow listed complaints that Trump made about previous investigations, including the special survey that documented Russian interference in the 2016 elections to strengthen his candidacy and the numerous contacts of his campaign with Moscow.

The impeachment proceedings against Trump, Sekulow argued, were a party political exercise that was motivated by the democratic opposition to Trump’s policies and was not a really punishable act.

“But to get a properly elected president dismissed due to differences of opinion?” Asked Sekulow. “This is not what the authors (of the Constitution) intended. And if you lower the bar like this – danger, danger, danger. Because the next president or the next one would have the same standard? I hope not. I am not praying. “- Reuters