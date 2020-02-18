[amie-harwick-died-of-blunt-pressure-injuries-to-her-head-and-torso,-los-angeles-county-coroner’s-business-office-claims]

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Coroner’s officers on Tuesday introduced the formal bring about of Amie Harwick’s dying, though her 41-calendar year-old previous boyfriend remained in custody on suspicion of the sexual intercourse therapist’s murder at her Hollywood Hills property.

Harwick, 38, died of blunt power accidents to her head and torso immediately after currently being transported to a clinic early Saturday early morning, in accordance to the Los Angeles County office, which explained the incident as a murder.

Harwick was found on the ground beneath a 3rd-tale balcony with accidents dependable with a slide after Los Angeles law enforcement responded to her home at about one: 16 a.m., in accordance to the LAPD.

Gareth Pursehouse was arrested later on that afternoon and was being held in lieu of $two million bail, the Los Angeles Police Section reported.

Sexual intercourse therapist Amie Harwick murdered in Hollywood Hills, previous boyfriend arrested

1 of Harwick’s good friends mentioned Pursehouse was “a stalker” who “did not consider it perfectly at all” when the pair ended their prior marriage.

Harwick, who was after engaged to “The Selling price is Ideal” host Drew Carrey, experienced a restraining order versus Pursehouse until finally two months in the past, when it expired, the LAPD claimed.

Creating: Far more specifics will be included to this report as they develop into obtainable.

