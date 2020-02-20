[amie-harwick-murder:-suspect-re-arrested,-held-on-no-bail-just-one-working-day-immediately-after-putting-up-$2m-bond]

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A working day following he was introduced from jail on $two million bail, the man accused of killing intercourse and family members therapist Amie Harwick at her Hollywood Hills residence was re-arrested and held on a no-bail warrant.

Gareth Pursehouse, a 41-year-previous resident of Playa del Rey and a previous boyfriend of Harwick, experienced posted bond and was unveiled from jail Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a no-bail warrant was issued and he was taken into custody all over again.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Business also explained Pursehouse was formally billed with the murder on Wednesday.

He was billed with a single count each and every of murder and of initial-diploma residential burglary, with the exclusive circumstance of lying hold out that can make him eligible for the loss of life penalty if convicted.

He could also confront the possibility of lifestyle in jail without having risk of parole.

Pursehouse is envisioned to be arraigned Thursday.

Harwick, who was when engaged to “The Rate is Correct” host Drew Carey, had a restraining purchase from Pursehouse until eventually two months back, when it expired, Los Angeles law enforcement said.

Amie Harwick died of blunt drive accidents to her head and torso, Los Angeles County coroner’s place of work states

LAPD arrived to Harwick’s property Saturday in the Hollywood Hills at about one: 16 a.m. and uncovered her beneath a third-floor balcony with accidents steady with a drop.

Pursehouse was arrested afterwards that afternoon at his house in Playa del Rey.

Coroner’s officials on Tuesday released the formal cause of Harwick’s dying. She died of blunt drive injuries to her head and torso following being transported to a healthcare facility, according to the Los Angeles County place of work, which described the incident as a homicide.

Pal of murdered sexual intercourse therapist Amie Harwick describes suspect as a ‘stalker’

A person of Harwick’s buddies reported Pursehouse was “a stalker” who “failed to take it perfectly at all” when the couple ended their former marriage.