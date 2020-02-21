[amie-harwick-murder:-therapist-experienced-‘manual-strangulation’-in-advance-of-currently-being-thrown-from-balcony-in-west-hollywood]

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — New aspects emerged Thursday in the death of Dr. Amie Harwick, as an ex-boyfriend appeared in court docket days just after the popular loved ones therapist was killed at her Hollywood Hills condominium, in accordance to authorities.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s business office said there was evidence that Harwick, 38, endured “guide strangulation” just before she was thrown off a 3rd-flooring balcony at her home Saturday.

Garth Pursehouse, a 41-calendar year-old previous boyfriend, has been charged with murder and very first-degree residential theft with a special circumstance allegation of lying in hold out, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Place of work mentioned. He is eligible for the dying penalty in the situation.

His arraignment was postponed to March 4.

Mate of murdered sexual intercourse therapist Amie Harwick describes suspect as a ‘stalker’

Harwick was a former fiancée of Drew Carey, the comic and host of the sport present “The Value is Proper.” The pair split in 2018, two many years following they began dating.

Coroner’s officials on Monday dominated Harwick’s dying a murder, attributing the lead to to blunt pressure accidents to her head and torso.

In an e-mail, a coroner’s spokesperson explained the tumble from the balcony occurred just after an “altercation.”

Officers identified proof of a wrestle and a compelled entry to the house, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.