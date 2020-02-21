[amie-harwick-murder:-therapist-suffered-‘manual-strangulation’-just-before-remaining-thrown-from-balcony-in-hollywood-hills]

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — New details emerged Thursday in the death of Dr. Amie Harwick as an ex-boyfriend appeared in court times immediately after the distinguished relatives therapist was killed at her Hollywood Hills apartment, in accordance to authorities.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s business office claimed there was evidence that Harwick, 38, endured “manual strangulation” prior to she was thrown off a third-flooring balcony at her home Saturday.

Garth Pursehouse, 41, was billed with murder and initial-degree residential burglary with a unique circumstance allegation of lying in wait around, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Place of work said. He is qualified for the demise penalty in the circumstance.

Close friend of murdered intercourse therapist Amie Harwick describes suspect as a ‘stalker’

In court docket on Thursday, Pursehouse avoided the digital camera and a general public defender requested that his arraignment, and entering of a plea be re-scheduled.

Harwick and Pursehouse had been involved in a contentious relationship for approximately a 10 years.

In May 2011, Harwick wrote in court docket documents “that he choked me, suffocated me, pushed me towards walls, kicked me, dropped me to the ground with pressure…slammed my head into the floor and punched me with a closed.”

Harwick asked for that Pursehouse go to a Batterer Intervention Program, producing “He has told me he strike me, for the reason that I produced him so mad!”

That scenario was dissolved.

Harwick petitioned for a 2nd restraining purchase in 2014, which was granted for one 12 months. She shown Pursehouse as a domestic partner.

Among the quite a few incidents, she wrote:

“He arrived to my condominium and smashed 10 image frames on my door..”



“He texted me, ‘things will get worse.'”

3 months later on she wrote:

“He pushed me out of motor vehicle and still left me on the freeway.”

In accordance to investigators, Harwick and Pursehouse noticed each individual other or experienced some call two weeks in advance of she was killed.

Pursehouse’s arraignment was postponed to March 4.