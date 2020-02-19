[amie-harwick’s-ex-boyfriend-and-the-alleged-murderer-harassed-her-for-months-in-advance-of-her-loss-of-life]

Amie Harwick, the Hollywood sex therapist who was murdered previously this 7 days by her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehorse, was harassed and threatened by the man only a handful of weeks just before his dying, a Website page Six report discovered.

The media documented that Amie’s ex-boyfriend was at the porn awards in downtown Los Angeles on January 16. Friends closest to her declared that she was terrified of her presence, like her close friend, Jasmin St. Claire.

In the course of a dialogue with Webpage Six, St. Claire shared that Harwick phoned the law enforcement but nothing could be carried out to safeguard her. In accordance to St. Claire, Gareth was there at the awards ceremony, and he went mad.

Gareth worked as a photographer at the celebration. She claimed Amie phoned the law enforcement, but they by no means took her considerations significantly. Gareth was quite “obsessive with her controlling,” St. Claire added. Although Gareth and Amie stopped relationship 10 several years back, their obsession ongoing.

In addition, Harwick experienced a restraining purchase in opposition to him that lasted until two weeks back, claims St. Claire. Reportedly, the 38-calendar year-old intercourse therapist, who was after engaged to Drew Carey, fell off her 3rd-ground balcony on Saturday.

There were signs that somebody experienced compelled him into his home, fought with the sufferer, and Pursehouse, 41, was arrested and billed with murder. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that Amie experienced died from blunt head accidents.

In addition, they uncovered evidence that he experienced strangled her in advance of she fell. Amie, who was the moment a Playboy model, was located wounded less than the balcony and then died in the clinic. St. Claire instructed web site six that there should be a legislation that protects ladies from their stalkers.

St. Claire extra that it was a correct “tragedy,quot that went to the police numerous weeks back and that almost nothing could be performed to safeguard it. Since Amie’s demise, lots of cultural commentators have referred to the tragedy, such as Wendy Williams, who was criticized for her opinions.



