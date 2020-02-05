Amir Khan returns to the gym when Kell Brook opens the door to a crash in the UK

Phil Jay 05/02/2020

Former world champion Amir Khan is hesitant to get back into action after reaching his own gym in Bolton with trainer Lee Beard.

The 33-year-old last fought in the summer of 2020 in the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Khan defeated an overweight Billy Dib in four rounds.

Since then, a clash with British rival Kell Brook has apparently been postponed. But only a few days until Brook celebrates his long-awaited comeback, the man from Sheffield has opened the door so that the two can fight.

Limit problems, at which Brook fought at 154 pounds and wanted a heavier weight world title, have complicated the situation lately.

As everyone knows, Khan is a bonafide welterweight. “King” has no intention of recording “The Special One”.

With this in mind, Brook has now made a spectacular U-turn. He has now stated that he can actually achieve the £ 147 goal for Khan.

“I want whoever has a belt. Now I want to become world champion twice this year, ”said the former IBF champion. “I could do welterweight. I do welterweight for the right fight.

“It should be a meaningful fight (possibly Khan). A world champion fight or a big, meaningful fight. “

BAZOOKA

First of all, Brook has to overcome Mark DeLuca and get his career going again after another spell in the wild.

Outside the ring, fighting with demons had caused WBN to reveal the possibility that Brooks life could get so out of control that his career would end.

Fortunately, this was not the case.

Brook is fully focused on tearing down “Bazooka” DeLuca and possibly moving to Khan.

“It has to be spectacular. You have to go away and think,” He’s better than ever again. “I want people to say that,” said the York shireman of the fight on Saturday night.

“I want to be on everyone’s lips.” I can’t believe what this guy did. What happened? I can not believe it. He is the captain again. That is my goal. “

Khan vs Brook could possibly take place in the O2 arena in summer or even in a smaller football stadium.

It depends on how realistic both sides will be in negotiations.

