Amit Shah cleans deck for Jyotiraditya Scindie’s entry into BJP – News from India

The swift and well-guarded moves that preceded the formal entry of Jyotiraditya Scindie into the Bharatiya Janata Party were overseen by former party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It was Shah who met Scindia on Tuesday and then accompanied 7-year-old Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lok Kalyan Marg residence, to clear the decks for the former BJP leader’s entry. It is understood that the two leaders have been in contact, both directly and through intermediaries, for several weeks.

According to one government official, the Baroda royal family also played a role in initiating a dialogue between Shah and Scindia.

A senior BJP official said Scindia’s waiver from Congress will not only help the BJP call Madhya Pradesh, a bastion she lost in the 2018 state assembly poll, after holding three consecutive terms in power; but also lead to the emergence of new leadership in the country.

“He is a young, dynamic leader who has experience in running the state as well as in the center. Currently there are senior leaders such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narendra Tomar, but the party must have younger leaders to take it further,” said an official quoted above. .

Another official said that joining Scindie would help the BJP strengthen its position in the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state, which is considered the stronghold of Scindie.

There are 34 seats in the 230-member assembly of Madhya Pradesh in this region. The region is also considered the pocket of the former Gwalior royal family. In the last assembly elections, Congress had an advantage over the BJP after winning 75% of the seats in the region, while the BJP’s decline was reduced from 18 in 2013 to seven in 2018.

The BJP has also redoubled its efforts in a region that is the focus of caste politics, and this is precisely where protests against the destruction of the SC / ST Crime Prevention Act were seen most. The BJP, which is working on social engineering to expand its vote bank, has worried SC and ST communities in the region.

For now, it is speculated that Scindia may join the Center’s cabinet, which will provide a boost to government talent, given the administrative experience, energy and ability of the former Congress leader to articulate key policy issues.

According to people aware of the developments, even though it was speculated that Scindia would leave the Congress Party, a number of state leaders were unsure whether to formally join the BJP or launch their own party.

“Negotiations were limited to Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The matter was also discussed on Monday with BJP president JP Nadd when Shah met him,” another official said.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Shah, Scindia announced her resignation from Congress and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the evening.

There was no word on what was happening at the meetings Scindia had with Shah and Modi.

“The BJP has been closely monitoring developments in the state but has taken no move to overthrow the Kamal Nath government. It was only when it became clear that the intra-party disagreements apparent in the form of the MLA’s open rebellion made the Congress government untenable, did the BJP take proactive steps. Many MLAs have approached the BJP, terrified by the leadership of their party, ”said a BJP official aware of the details.

