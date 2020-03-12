Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: “His induction will strengthen BJP’s determination” – News from India

A day after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jyotiraditya Scindia was greeted by Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Met Shri @JM_Scindia ji. I am sure that his introduction into the party will further strengthen the BJP’s determination to serve the Madhya Pradesh people,” Shah said on Twitter.

Scindia, a Madhya Pradesh politician whose sudden exit from Congress has brought the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. Scindia joined the BJP at an event in the national capital of Delhi in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.

Scindia ended his 18-year association with Congress on Tuesday after meeting with Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked Prime Minister Modi and Shah for becoming part of their family.

In her letter of resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, whom Scindia posted on Twitter shortly, he alluded to her discomfort in the party over the past year. “… as you well know, this is the path that has been drawn for the last year,” he wrote in the letter.

This was seen as a reference to the Congress agreeing on Kamal Nath as chief minister after the 2018 state elections, though Scindia led from the front to oust the BJP from Madhya Pradesh. Scindie supporters hoped that Congress would tell Kamal Nath to drop another charge – as party chief in the state – but that also did not happen.

Scindia’s grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, was one of the founders of Jana Sangh, the BJP’s forerunner. His aunt Vasundhara Raje is a former Union minister and former chief minister of Rajasthan and his other aunt Yashodhara Raje is a former minister in Madhya Pradesh’s cabinet.

