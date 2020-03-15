Amitabh Bachchan Cancels ‘Sunday Meeting’ in Jalsa Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘I Won’t Come, Take Precautions’ – bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan has canceled her Sunday meeting with fans for a coronavirus outbreak across the country and the world. The veteran actor took to Twitter to post special messages for his fans.

Sharing a picture of himself in the form of a bandage, he wrote: “T 3470 – To all the Ephims and to those who want sincere requests! PLEASE DON’T TAKE A TALK TODAY TODAY! SOMETHING WILL NOT COME! Take precautions. Be sure.” in Hindi for the benefit of their non-English reading fans. Although it was not mentioned by Amitabh, it is evident that the cancellation was due to the dangerous spread of coronaviruses all over the country. With two confirmed cases of people dying from it and 93 active cases so far in India, the pandemic has taken on dangerous dimensions and is therefore an actor’s word of caution for its many fans.

T 3470 – To all lovers of good and good request! PLEASE DON’T TAKE A GATE TODAY TODAY .. SUNDAY HAPPY!

Take precautions .. rest assured

Sunday, दर्शन Jalsa, you will cancel, you will find yourself, you will attack, all that.

सुरक्षित रहें🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/USm4kZBEYo

– Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

Amitabh has a long tradition of welcoming its fans, who gather faithfully outside their residence in Mumbai every Sunday. On numerous occasions in the past, Amitabh has shared images of welcoming his fans from the door of his residence and expressed his gratitude for their continued love and support.

“बहुतेरे इलाज बतावें, जन जनमानस सब, केकर सुनैं, केकर नाहीं, कौन बताए इ सब; कयुयुकककककककककौौौौौौौौौौौौौौौौभभककभभभभभभ भहभभभभभभभभभभभभहभभभभभहभभभभभभभभहेभभभभभभभभभभभहभभभभभभभभभभभ हम कहा चलो हमौ कर देत हैं, जैसन बोलैं सब आवय देयो, Carona फिरोना, ठेंगुआ दिखाऊब तब ”~ अब

Post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on March 12, 2020 at 11:07 am PDT

Amitabh released a video on Thursday expressing concern about the spread of coronavirus and spoke about Covid 19 via a special video. In it, he recited a poem in Awadhi, which he wrote. Alerting fans to the danger of a deadly virus, he said, “People suggest so many drugs and treatments, who should we listen to? One suggests we should use kaloni, while the other suggests we should stay home. Many suggest that no one should be touched without washing my hands with soap and water. I thought I should do as everyone suggested. “

The spread of coronavirus has hit the film industry hard – delays in filming and cancellation of shootings. However, the worst hit was the movie Angrezi Medium, which unfortunately was released just at the time when many countries shut down cinemas due to illness. The movie, which is supposed to serve as Irrfan’s return vehicle, could only manage to earn around Rs 6.78 crore despite boasting a stellar cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan.

