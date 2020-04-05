Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan felt that homeopathic medicine could be used as a way to prevent coronavirus. At the same time, he is hopeful that India will lead the world in finding a cure for the deadly virus that has turned into an epidemic.

Big Bee tweeted on Friday: “As the beneficiary of homeopathy, I am encouraged to try to resist the coronation of the AYUSH ministry. I pray that India leads the world in the prevention and cure of such epidemic.”

Amitabh Bachchan has yet another opinion on COVID-1C treatment, TwitterT condemned

Yet Netizens’ part didn’t agree with the actor’s views.

One user commented: “Sir, I request you to go for homeopathy treatment only if you become infected. The World Better place would be. “

Discussing her recent social media post that became the subject of controversy, another user trolled: “According to him, flies can spread #Coronavirus.”

As far as, some users agree with the veteran actor’s point of view. One fan commented: “India is certainly looking for a solution to this epidemic, sir. Ayush is doing a great job of providing accurate and necessary information to the general public during this epidemic.”

Amitabh Bachchan recently faced a fearsome in the virtual world for sharing a video where he spoke to Chinese experts who discovered that a normal housefly, which moves in the urine, can transmit the coronavirus – which the Ministry of Health rejected.

