India has been in the whole country since May 3, with the outbreak of the virus.

PTI

latest update: April 18, 2020, 4:53 PM IST

Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, said on Saturday that closing the coronavirus had severely disrupted India’s supply chain.

“The epidemic has created a unique challenge that is complex and unpredictable,” Kant said in a virtual session entitled “COVID-19 and the Future of Work.”

“We are going through a very turbulent time. Our supply chain will be severely disrupted,” he said.

India has 40 days to close by May 3 and could spread the virus.

Junaid Kamal Ahmad, director of the World Bank (India), also attended the meeting, saying it was important for developing countries that the government change its approach.

He added: “The Ishman Baharat project was a big step forward, but in the coming years it will be necessary to ensure that it goes beyond India.”

“Working from home helps maintain productivity. In the long run, we need to make sure that working remotely is beneficial for everyone,” said Manish Sobhorwal, team leader.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will change workplaces forever, foster a staggering economy, ensure a better balance in the workplace and ensure greater participation of the female workforce,” said Nascum President Dajani Gush.

Heroes’ head, Sonil Monjal, said India has the potential to take over the global supply chain.

“We have a good position and we are known as better managers of the COVID-19 crisis. We have the ability to attract more ideas and talent. The only thing we have to do is to re-establish ourselves,” Monjal said.