[amon-amarth-to-release-new-berserker-online-video-match]

Amon Amarth have disclosed that they’ll launch a new mobile sport later this 7 days.

It’s named Berserker right after their 2019 studio album, and it’s going to start this coming Friday on iOS and Google Perform, and is a standalone mini-game to their Amon Amarth video game which came out again in 2017.

A statement on the activity reads: “Grab your hammer and historically inaccurate horned helmet, it is time to crush your enemies!

“You control Thor, the God Of Thunder, in a brand new cellular gaming journey established in the Amon Amarth match universe. This time he’s heading toward mother Earth to combat the evil King of England!”

Thor will slice and dice his way as a result of knights, archers, cavalry and “crucifix-wielding monks” across 7 amounts in his quest to vanquish the king.

Berserker will function three tracks from the album, with avid gamers also tasked with finishing issues for prizes.

From start until finally April 30, players will be judged on their techniques, with the prime 100 acquiring prizes, including sport products these kinds of as a specially designed Amon Amarth t-shirt, a signed mini poster and “other wonderful trophies for you to screen with pleasure.”

Look at a trailer for Berserker down below.

Amon Amarth will tour across South The usa later on this month and into March with specific friends Powerwolf.

Amon Amarth: Berserker



Amon Amarth released Berserker back in Might 2019. The album features the singles Raven’s Flight, Crack The Sky and Mjolner, Hammer Of Thor.Watch Deal