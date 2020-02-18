[AMON AMARTH To Start ‘Berserker’ Mobile Match]

“Berserker”, the new standalone mobile video game from weighty steel Vikings AMON AMARTH in conjunction with Swedish video clip match developer/publisher Trip & Crash Games AB, is a mini experience in the AMON AMARTH game sequence, which initial came to lifetime in 2017. Set on the shores of England, as Thor you need to defeat 4 varieties of ferocious enemy and get over a mighty manager problem to seize victory and absolutely free England from its evil King.

The game will be obtainable from February 21, priced $four, from the iOS App Retail store and Google Enjoy as well as Ride & Crash Video games AB on the web.

Grab your hammer and historically inaccurate horned helmet, it is really time to crush your enemies! You handle Thor, the God of Thunder, in a model new cellular gaming adventure set in the AMON AMARTH activity universe. This time he’s heading to mom Earth to battle the evil King of England.

Embark on a perilous journey by 7 new degrees, set on the shores of medieval England, in which danger in no way sleeps. Knights, archers, cavalry, and crucifix-wielding monks will consider their very best to stop Thor in his tracks. Display them the really hard way why that is a huge slip-up! Battle your way through 7 stages to the last boss problem! Can you preserve England from its evil King? To preserve the match from aging like spoiled mead, there are also 30 new and difficult feasible achievements to drive you to the limit — and continue to keep you coming back for far more!

Who is the speediest in the land? Who slays the most clergymen? Struggle your way to the major and earn special AMON AMARTH items. The level of competition will commence with the game’s launch on February 21 and carry on right until April 30. On April 30, you will be judged! What rank will you have earnt towards your fellow gamers? The prime 100 performers will obtain prizes! Prizes may possibly incorporate minimal activity goods this sort of as a specifically made AMON AMARTH t-shirt, a signed mini poster, or other glorious trophies for you to display with pleasure.

Of course, each and every struggle requirements a rousing soundtrack, so this match functions three struggle-ready AMON AMARTH tracks from their most up-to-date album “Berserker”, freshly remade in an previous-school retro style for your pagan satisfaction.

Even if you’ve presently professional the AMON AMARTH gaming universe and consider yourself a learn of wielding thunder and lightning, there are surprises to uncover. Unlock new hammers and consider out the fireplace, ice, or wolf hammer to see which suits you most effective! Your best objective is to strike as much anxiety in the hearts of your enemies as doable. There’s also a model new electrical power attack! Thor is certainly the God of Thunder, but now he is also the God of Berserkers! Unleash a entire band of them when the going gets tricky, and snicker wickedly as you view your enemies get ripped to items by your new allies.

Make haste, time is of the essence! Your mission is at hand: Seize Mjölnir, blast AMON AMARTH, save England!