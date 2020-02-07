Among the allies in the White House, the acquitted Trump ignites rage and everything he thinks is enemies

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his impeachment impeachment on Thursday in a caustic free speech based on the pomp of the White House to underline the fact that he remained in office.

After giving a standing ovation to republican lawmakers, government officials and conservative media representatives in the White House’s east room on a red carpet, Trump raised old grievances again and accused the Democrats of making “corrupt” attempts to undermine his presidency in a speech lasting more than an hour.

“I’ve done things wrong in my life, I admit … but that’s the bottom line,” Trump said, holding up a copy of the Washington Post entitled “Trump acquitted”.

The Republican president then handed the newspaper over to his wife Melania and said they might frame it.

He spoke without a teleprompter and referred to the 22-month investigation by former US special adviser Robert Mueller into the potential contacts of his 2016 campaign with Russia using a profanity.

“It was all nonsense,” he said.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Wednesday to acquit Trump on charges of the House of Representatives led by the Democrats. It was the third time in US history that a president has been charged.

The acquittal was Trump’s biggest ever victory over his opponents in Congress who attacked the Senate Republicans for refusing to call witnesses or seek new evidence for the trial.

The previous Thursday, Trump, who has strong support from evangelical Christians and conservative Catholics, accused some of his opponents of relying on their religious beliefs during the impeachment battle.

Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic who launched the impeachment investigation in September, said in December that she didn’t hate Trump and prayed for him. Republican Senator Mitt Romney, a Mormon, cited his religious belief when he voted on Wednesday to convict Trump for abuse of power. Romney was the only Republican to vote for a conviction. No democrat voted for the acquittal.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify knowing that something is wrong. I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when they know that this is not the case”, Trump said at the annual National Prayer Breakfast.

He again referred to the topic in the Ostraum: “I doubt that she (Pelosi) is praying at all.”

Pelosi had said that Trump’s comments at the historically non-partisan breakfast, in which she also attended, were inappropriate.

“He talks about things he knows little about – faith and prayer,” she told a press conference.

In addition to multiple references to Pelosi, Trump called ex-FBI director James Comey a “mess” and MP Adam Schiff, the House Democrat who led the impeachment campaign, a “malicious, terrible person” and thanked dozens of Republican lawmakers by name, working out alphabetically a list.

He also repeated his attacks on democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The party’s political tenor, which was interrupted several times by thunderous applause and laughter from the audience, was not a good sign of the already very divided mood in Washington, especially in an election year.

Trump is running for re-election in November.

Senate Republicans voted to recognize Trump’s abuse of power because he urged Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, who ran as a candidate for democratic candidacy in the November 3 election, and to hinder a congressional investigation into the matter.

Democrats weren’t sure how to investigate Trump. There are several pending lawsuits related to democratic efforts to get more information from Trump, and Pelosi issued a statement that Parliament would protect the constitution “both before and from public opinion courts”.

Democrats have proposed that John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, be brought to justice. Republican Senates opposed democratic efforts to summon Bolton to testify during the trial.

Democrats expressed concern that an acquittal would encourage a president who is already questioning political norms, a threat to US democracy, and a demagogue who acted lawlessly.

Eleven Democrats vie for the right to challenge Trump in November, but Trump joins the campaign with the benefits of a powerful donation machine and almost universal Republican support.

Trump’s job approval rates remained fairly constant during his presidency and impeachment process, as his conservative adherents – especially white men, country Americans, evangelical Christians, and conservative Catholics – stayed with him.

The latest Reuters / Ipsos survey, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, showed that 42 percent of American adults agreed to his performance, while 54 percent disagreed. This was almost the same as when the impeachment investigation was launched in September, when his approval was 43 percent and his rejection 53 percent.