[AMORPHIS To Complete Total ‘Tales From The Thousand Lakes’ Album On Fall 2020 North American Tour]

Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS will hit the highway this summer time and tumble in celebration of their famous 1994 launch “Tales From The Thousand Lakes”. Each and every night, the common album will be performed in its entirety. The 38-date trek will start on September 11 with three exhibits at the Kingsland in Brooklyn in advance of generating stops in Worcester, West Hollywood and Atlanta and concluding in Hartford at The Webster Theater on Oct 26. Help on the trek will come from ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA.

AMORPHIS‘s Esa Holopainen comments: “We are seriously stoked to rejoice Amorphis 30th anniversary in North The us this drop. And hell of course, it will be genuinely special tour. AMORPHIS will complete ‘Tales From The Thousand Lakes’ album in its entirety. Do not overlook this operate as we have a killer lineup with ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA supporting.”

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at EnterTheVault.com.

Confirmed tour dates:

Sep. 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Sep. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Sep. 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Sep. 14 – Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount

Sep. 15 – Quebec, QUE @ Le D’Auteuil

Sep. 16 – Toronto, QUE @ MOD Club

Sep. 18 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Sep. 19 – Studying, PA @ Reverb

Sep. 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

Sep. 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater

Sep. 23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudville Mews

Sep. 24 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater

Sep. 25 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Sep. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

Sep. 27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Sep. 29 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Home

Sep. 30 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens

Oct. 02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Oct. 03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Oct. 04 – Portland, Or @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 05 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

Oct. 06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

Oct. 07 – West Hollywood, ca @ Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 08 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 09 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Purple

Oct. 11 – Denver, CO @ Hermans Hideaway

Oct. 13 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live!

Oct. 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

Oct. 15 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

Oct. 16 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

Oct. 18 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

Oct. 19 – West Palm Beach front, FL @ Kelsey Theater

Oct. 20 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

Oct. 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct. 22 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Oct. 23 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Oct. 24 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Oct. 25 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

AMORPHIS‘s newest album, “Queen Of Time”, was unveiled in Might 2018 through Nuclear Blast. The comply with-up to 2015’s “Underneath The Red Cloud” bundled the use of true strings, flutes, orchestral preparations and even choirs. In addition, this was the very first time that folks had been capable to listen to AMORPHIS lyricist Pekka Kainulainen on the album, as he contributed a speech in Finnish.