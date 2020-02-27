[AMORPHIS To Complete Total ‘Tales From The Thousand Lakes’ Album On Fall 2020 North American Tour]

Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS will hit the highway this summer time and tumble in celebration of their famous 1994 launch “Tales From The Thousand Lakes”. Each and every night, the common album will be performed in its entirety. The 38-date trek will start on September 11 with three exhibits at the Kingsland in Brooklyn in advance of generating stops in Worcester, West Hollywood and Atlanta and concluding in Hartford at The Webster Theater on Oct 26. Help on the trek will come from ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA.
AMORPHIS‘s Esa Holopainen comments: “We are seriously stoked to rejoice Amorphis 30th anniversary in North The us this drop. And hell of course, it will be genuinely special tour. AMORPHIS will complete ‘Tales From The Thousand Lakes’ album in its entirety. Do not overlook this operate as we have a killer lineup with ENTOMBED A.D. and NERVOSA supporting.”
Tickets for the tour are now on sale at EnterTheVault.com.
Confirmed tour dates:
Sep. 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sep. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sep. 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Sep. 14 – Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount
Sep. 15 – Quebec, QUE @ Le D’Auteuil
Sep. 16 – Toronto, QUE @ MOD Club
Sep. 18 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Sep. 19 – Studying, PA @ Reverb
Sep. 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
Sep. 22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater
Sep. 23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudville Mews
Sep. 24 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater
Sep. 25 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
Sep. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
Sep. 27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
Sep. 29 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Home
Sep. 30 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens
Oct. 02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Oct. 04 – Portland, Or @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct. 05 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
Oct. 06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
Oct. 07 – West Hollywood, ca @ Whisky A Go Go
Oct. 08 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Oct. 09 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Purple
Oct. 11 – Denver, CO @ Hermans Hideaway
Oct. 13 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live!
Oct. 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
Oct. 15 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
Oct. 16 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
Oct. 18 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
Oct. 19 – West Palm Beach front, FL @ Kelsey Theater
Oct. 20 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
Oct. 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct. 22 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
Oct. 23 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
Oct. 24 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
Oct. 25 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
AMORPHIS‘s newest album, “Queen Of Time”, was unveiled in Might 2018 through Nuclear Blast. The comply with-up to 2015’s “Underneath The Red Cloud” bundled the use of true strings, flutes, orchestral preparations and even choirs. In addition, this was the very first time that folks had been capable to listen to AMORPHIS lyricist Pekka Kainulainen on the album, as he contributed a speech in Finnish.